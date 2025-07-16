PHOTO FOCUS: 2025 Jackson County Fair kicks off
Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025
By ANDY ATKINSON photos / for the Rogue Valley Times
- Fairgoers ride the "Freak Out" at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point on Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Events continue through Sunday, with concerts, livestock shows, carnival rides, food and more
“Fun for Your Whole Herd” is the theme of the 2025 Jackson County Fair at The Expo in Central Point, and early visitors came out in force Tuesday despite high temperatures.
The fair runs through Sunday, July 20.
Fair hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 16-17; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 18-19; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 20.
Temperatures are expected to be above or near 100 degrees for most days, and fair officials have set up water-refilling and misting stations at The Expo.
Outside of the rides, food, livestock and other attractions, a big part of the fair each year is the concert lineup at Bi-Mart Amphitheater.
This year’s concerts included The Outlaw Mariachi on Tuesday night; Jo Dee Messina, Wednesday, July 16; Kansas, Thursday, July 17; Skillet, Friday, July 18; and “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” on Saturday, July 19.
For more information about the concerts, including start times and ticket prices, visit attheexpo.com/fair/headline-entertainment. Admission is free for kids 12 years old and under and free for all on Sunday.
-
-
Fairgoers ride the “Freak Out” at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point on Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Gabriella Sewell of Grants Pass pets goats at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
A fairgoer fills her water bottle at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Medford’s Jay Cardwell enjoy’s curly fries with his family at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Seven-year-old Colton Slagle of Eagle Point enjoys an icy treat at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
The popular curly fries are a hot snack/meal at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Games and rides at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point on Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Locals enjoy riding the “Rock Star” at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Erasmao Perez and Samantha Angle win prizes playing Mini Hoops at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Ricardo Castaneda and Sahalle Matsdorf hold hands riding the swings at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Locals enjoy the rides at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Wasboard Willy performs at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Locals enjoy the rides at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Guests unload from the Ferris wheel as the sun sets at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Guests enjoy a ride at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Tuesday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Mae Gilinsky of Central Point feeds her award-winning hogs at the Jackson County Fair in Central Point Teusday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)