PHOTO FOCUS: 2025 Jackson County Fair kicks off Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Events continue through Sunday, with concerts, livestock shows, carnival rides, food and more

“Fun for Your Whole Herd” is the theme of the 2025 Jackson County Fair at The Expo in Central Point, and early visitors came out in force Tuesday despite high temperatures.

The fair runs through Sunday, July 20.

Fair hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 16-17; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 18-19; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 20.

Temperatures are expected to be above or near 100 degrees for most days, and fair officials have set up water-refilling and misting stations at The Expo.

Outside of the rides, food, livestock and other attractions, a big part of the fair each year is the concert lineup at Bi-Mart Amphitheater.

This year’s concerts included The Outlaw Mariachi on Tuesday night; Jo Dee Messina, Wednesday, July 16; Kansas, Thursday, July 17; Skillet, Friday, July 18; and “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” on Saturday, July 19.

For more information about the concerts, including start times and ticket prices, visit attheexpo.com/fair/headline-entertainment. Admission is free for kids 12 years old and under and free for all on Sunday.