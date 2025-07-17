ADOPT A PET: Emmet Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Age: Emmet is a 2-year-old male husky/German shepherd mix.

Personality: Smart, playful, emotionally intelligent, protective, loves to splash in the pool (all year long). Emmett is sensitive and will need a low traffic home with not too many strangers or overstimulation.

Highlights: A handsome boy with a tricolored coat and pale blue eyes, Emmet is as visually striking as he is playful. This affectionate goofball can be found splashing around in the play yard pool and running with his shelter dog friends.

Emmet loves his human friends, and his connection and attachment to his favorite people can sometimes become guarded, so a patient and understanding home environment will help Emmet settle into his new surroundings.

Emmet is not suitable for a home with young children as they can be too overwhelming for him. Emmett also needs a home without cats or smaller animals, due to his prey-like instincts kicking in. He has made friends with some dogs at the shelter but he can be dog selective. Meet-and-greets with potential canine companions is highly encouraged to ensure a stable living environment.

Availability: Emmet is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer — including Emmet — will be waived through July 20. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.