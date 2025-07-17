Crews nearing complete containment of Southwest Oregon fires; sheriff’s office lifts evac notices

Crews battling several lightning-caused fires in Jackson and Josephine counties are nearing full containment, meaning a protective line is in place with little chance for the fires to move beyond it.

Upward of half of the more than 50 lightning-caused fires are at 90% containment, and each blaze were at least 50% contained, according to a Thursday, July 17, news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Neil Creek Road Fire, south of Ashland and west of Interstate 5, continues to cover more than 250 acres of remote land. The blaze is 50% contained and is not threatening any structures or homes. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that all Level 1 – BE READY evacuation notices have been lifted.

See the county evacuation map.

I-5 fully open

Interstate 5 is now open in all directions, according to the news release.

Overnight, crews scanned for remaining hot spots using infrared cameras, according to fire officials. Thursday, firefighters were extinguishing any residual heat along the fire lines and planning to reduce the number of resources on the fires, the news release noted.

Firefighters will remain on call for any new starts, officials said. While some smoke might be visible from the blazes, no flare-ups have been reported, officials said.

Fire weather remains a concern, with hot temperatures, low humidity and slight chances of thunderstorms in the forecast, the news release said. Officials emphasized that people should remain vigilant and follow fire restrictions.

July 7 thunderstorm

The fires came on the heels of a severe thunderstorm that hit the region on July 7. According to ODF officials, initially, 72 fires were reported, but the state agency later confirmed 52 lightning-caused fires. Officials said dispatchers were overwhelmed and the same fires were reported multiple times from different vantage points,

In addition to the lightning-caused blazes, humans were responsible for 13 fires in the region since the July 7 storm. The largest of those human-caused fires burned 12 acres, ODF officials said.

The Deming Gulch Fire

Northeast of Buncom in the Applegate, the fire is estimated to be burning on more than 250 acres. Crews have contained 50% of the blaze, have a protective line around the entire perimeter of the fire and are extinguishing hot spots.

The Heppsie Mountain Fire

Located south of Highway 140, the blaze is about 100 acres and 85% contained, with a protective line around the fire’s perimeter.

The Poole Hill Fire

Located south of the Heppsie Mountain Fire, the blaze continues to burn on 12 acres and is 90% contained.

The Jim Me Peak Fire

Located in a remote area south of Applegate, the fire is burning on less than 150 acres and is 50% contained.

The Palmer Peak Fire

Located southeast of the Jim Me Peak Fire, the blaze is less than 70 acres and 50% contained.

OFFICIAL INFORMATION:

Jackson County Emergency Management: Facebook page with updates

ODF Southwest Oregon District: Facebook page with updates

Genasys Protect: Updated evacuation maps

Tripcheck.com: Information about road closures

Email Ashland.news associate editor Steve Mitchell at stevem@ashland.news. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.