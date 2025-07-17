Published 4:05 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

December 26, 1958 – June 24, 2025

“Tend your life like a garden, and beautiful things will bloom.” This Irish proverb best describes the beautiful life of Deirdre Ellen Nixon, who passed away at age 66 in Medford, Oregon on June 24, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

The “seeds” of her beautiful life were sown in her home state of Oklahoma, where she was the middle child of five children of Bill and Jane Smitherman.

Her happy childhood fostered her extraordinary sense of humor, nurturing spirit, and easy-going nature. Early trips in the family station wagon inspired her spirit of adventure and love of travel. She made friends easily and inspired the love of everyone she met, characteristics that served her well, both personally and professionally.

Inspired at an early age to help others, she decided early to become a Physical Therapist. A bright, dedicated student, she thrived in her classes at Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in pursuit of that goal. Immediately upon graduation, she set off on a two-month backpacking adventure across Europe, a journey that further expanded her love of travel. Also, while at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, she met her future husband Randal Nixon. Together, they formed an indomitable team and created a beautiful life of adventure and accomplishment in their newly adopted home in the Pacific Northwest. Wherever their schooling and careers took them, from Portland to San Francisco to Medford, they created a joyous life of adventure, and cultivated deep friendships, thanks to their love of entertaining, cooking, fine wine, and good company. Once their daughter Baylie arrived, their friendship circles further widened in yet more beautiful ways. Professionally, once the family moved to Medford, Deirdre grew determined to fulfill her dream of starting a nonprofit physical therapy clinic, the Medford Children’s Therapy Clinic. There she helped countless children with mobility issues while mentoring a new generation of young physical therapists. Her professional legacy lives on with the ongoing success of the clinic and the determination of other therapists to continue her work.

Even though Deirdre left her family, her legions of friends, and her colleagues far toosoon, she planted seeds that will continue to grow and flourish. She leaves behind her husband Dr. Randal Nixon, her beautiful and creative daughter Baylie Nixon, and three surviving brothers Rex Smitherman, Jason Smitherman and Quintin Smitherman. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Sudie Smitherman Johnson and her parents. Celebrations of life will be held at later dates (see below), but anyone who wishes to honor Deirdre is encouraged to make donations in her memory to the Medford Children’s Therapy Clinic. Additionally, because Deirdre loved gardening, she urged friends and family to plant milkweed gardens to assist monarch butterfly migration, a goal of hers in retirement that was cut short.

Thanks to the seeds she planted in her rich and abundant life, her beauty lives on through her inspiration and in our memories and actions.

Locations and dates for the Celebrations of Life are listed below. Please RSVP to the email indicated with the number attending.

Medford, Oregon Aug 26 Rhuby@mac.com

Portland, Oregon Sep 20 drjewel57@gmail.com