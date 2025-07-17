Published 10:58 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

September 12, 1943 – Feb 18, 2025

Jack E. Jones, 81, passed away February 18, 2025 at Providence Hospital in Medford, OR. He was the widower of Judy Jones. They shared 31 years of marriage together.

Jack was born in Culver City, CA. He was the son of John and Jane Jones (deceased) of Gold Hill, OR. He graduated from Crater High School in 1961. He started electrician school and completed the apprenticeship. He served his apprenticeship and became a Journeyman electrician. He worked in the field until he suffered an accident that left him blind in one eye. He then started working for the union (IBEW) in Eugene, OR. After a few years he moved to Sam’s Valley and was the apprenticeship instructor in southern Oregon until he retired. He moved to Gold Hill, OR, where he lived until he suffered a stroke in 2021. He then moved to The Springs at Veranda Park, where he made a lot of friends among residents and staff.

He will be remembered for his easygoing personality and his friendly smile.

He is survived by his brother, Richard; three children, David, Dan and Adina; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He knew the Lord.

His last wishes were for no funeral/memorial service and for his ashes to be spread by his wife, Judy.