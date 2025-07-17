UPDATE: Citizen helps sheriff’s office locate missing 73-year-old Gold Hill man; ‘He is safe’ Published 1:06 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Update: 1:06 p.m. Thursday: From Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO): “Roland was located by a citizen (and found) stuck in his vehicle on a rural road off of East Evans Creek. He is safe and a Mercy Flights ambulance took him to a local hospital for medical treatment. Thank you to all who helped search.”

From Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. 3:10 p.m. Wednesday: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a man missing out of Gold Hill since the evening of July 14. Roland “Rolly” Renfro left his house in the 1500 block of Rogue River Highway in Gold Hill and was last seen driving east in his Silver 2015 Ford F-350 with a personalized license plate of ELK-RNR. The truck is pictured but did not have the trailer attached when he left his residence.

