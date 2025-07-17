Jail log: Thursday, July 17 Published 9:52 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Arrests

Failure to report as a sex offender, parole violation — Jeremy Logan Hazel, 26, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hazel Wednesday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender and a parole violation for first-degree sexual abuse. Hazel was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants — Whitney Nicole Kennedy, 39, of the 2800 block of La Mirada Drive, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kennedy Tuesday on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest. Kennedy was lodged in jail on $10,000 bail.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving — Shawna Rochelle Rios, 52, of the 5500 block of Peace Lane, Central Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rios Wednesday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit and run vehicle-property damage. Rios was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.

Drugs — George Bailey Shiroma, 53, of the 300 block of Lorraine Way, Eagle Point. Medford police arrested Shiroma Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Shiroma was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Arson — Edward Lee Welcher, 44, of the 1200 block of Triangle Drive, Central Point. Medford police arrested Welcher Wednesday on a charge of second-degree arson and a parole violation for first-degree arson. Welcher was lodged in jail without bail.