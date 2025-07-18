Air quality becomes unhealthy for sensitive groups in some Rogue Valley locations Published 2:37 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Air quality diminished in parts of the Rogue Valley on Friday as smoke from Douglas County wildfires prompted a health advisory from Jackson County Public Health.

The advisory for all of Jackson County runs through Monday, July 22.

“Depending on weather patterns and fire activity, air quality could be impacted for longer,” a news release said. “Smoke levels can quickly rise and fall depending on weather factors, including wind direction and the amount of smoke produced by the wildfire.”

Air quality readings Friday afternoon showed air unhealthy for sensitive groups along the Interstate 5 corridor and west into the Jacksonville area. Other surrounding areas had readings from moderate to good, including in Grants Pass where the 339-acre Board Shanty Fire was burning south of the city.

The release urged residents to take precautions, including:

• Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with the highest concentrations.

• Stay indoors with doors and windows closed. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a room unit, use high-efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. Ask an air conditioning professional what type of high-efficiency filter your air conditioner can accept.

• Create a “clean room” in your home. Choose a room with no fireplace and as few windows and doors as possible, such as a bedroom. Use a portable air cleaner in the room.

• Maintain good indoor air quality by avoiding smoking inside, using gas, wood‐burning stoves or furnaces, aerosol sprays, frying or broiling meat, burning candles or incense, and vacuuming.

• The Oregon Health Authority has an air conditioner and air filter deployment program for people living in Jackson County who are currently or recently eligible for medical assistance.

• Temporarily leave the area and go to an area with cleaner air. Go to public indoor areas with cleaner air space.

• Drink lots of water. Staying hydrated can keep your airways moist, which will help reduce symptoms of respiratory irritation such as scratchy throat, running nose, and coughing.

• Have a supply of NIOSH-approved respirators and learn how to use them. If you choose to wear a respirator, select a particulate respirator marked with the word “NIOSH.” If it has an “N,” “R,” or “P” along with the number 95, 99, or 100 printed on it, it is appropriate to use. They are sold at many home improvement stores and online. Oregon OSHA has videos in Spanish and English on how to properly wear a respirator.

Populations known to be vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposures, according to the release, include:

• Children less than 18 years;

• Adults age 65 years or older;

• Pregnant women;

• People with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease, including asthma and diabetes;

• Outdoor workers;

• People of low socioeconomic status.