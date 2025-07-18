Jail log: Friday, July 18 Published 10:01 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Arrests

Identity theft, Theft — Rebecca Baza, 24, no known address. Medford police arrested Baza Thursday on charges of identity theft and first-degree theft. Baza was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

Assault, unlawful use of a weapon — Mauricio De La Cruz-Reyes, 38, of the 100 block of Western Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested De La Cruz-Reyes Wednesday on charges of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. De La Cruz-Reyes was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Criminal trespass, drugs — Jesse Lee Insco, 40, no known address. Medford police arrested Insco Wednesday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Insco was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear, criminal trespass — Brittney Anne McGuire, 30, of the 2600 block of Waldo Road, O’Brien. Medford police arrested McGuire Thursday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft as well as charges of second-degree criminal trespass and a probation violation for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Aggravated theft, burglary — John Thomas Steel, 39, of the 1300 block of Northwest Hawthorne Avenue, Grants Pass. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Steel Thursday on charges of first-degree aggravated theft and second-degree burglary. Steel was lodged in jail without bail.