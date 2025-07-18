Medford man sentenced to 15 years for drive-by killing in 2017 Published 9:09 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A Medford man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with three years of post-prison supervision for his role in a drive-by shooting in 2017 that led to the death of another man.

Raul Meza-Solorio, 29, was arrested and accused of killing 23-year-old Christian Miguel Barajas.

The sentence was announced by the Jackson County District Attorney’s office Wednesday night in a news release.

The incident occurred at 5:42 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2017, in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Medford.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a shots-fired call, arriving on scene and seeing a man lying face down on the sidewalk, authorities said.

Detectives determined the man, Barajas, was unresponsive, and emergency units arrived on scene and pronounced him deceased.

A firearm was located on Barajas, zipped into an interior pocket of his sweatshirt, and law enforcement reported hearing onlookers yelling “black Dodge Caravan,” the news release said.

Detective Jim Williams of the Medford Police Department was assigned as the case agent and initial evidence to identify a suspect was limited, according to law enforcement.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a vehicle, which some described as a black Dodge minivan, leave the area.

After looking through surveillance footage, law enforcement observed Barajas interacting with a driver in a minivan before the shooting, but the driver and vehicle’s license plate couldn’t be identified.

The shooting was not captured on video, and there was no evidence linking an individual to the shooting, though the movements of Barajas and the minivan matched the location of the shooting, according to law enforcement.

After completing an autopsy on Barajas, two bullets consistent with a 9mm or 38-caliber handgun were recovered.

A potential juvenile witness was identified and interviewed in early December 2017, telling detectives that she was couch surfing at a residence on Chestnut Street where she lived with her boyfriend, Meza-Solorio.

She told detectives she’d have people over to the house while Meza-Solorio was at work, and that the visitors brought drugs including methamphetamine.

During one of those times when visitors came over, Meza-Solorio’s AK-47 rifle was stolen, the witness said.

That information was supported by a stolen firearm report filed by Meza-Solorio, the release said.

The witness said that Meza-Solorio was mad at her and that she’d “gotten in over her head,” and she did not make any statements about the shooting on Chestnut Street at the time of the interview in 2017.

A records search found that Meza-Solorio was associated with a Dodge minivan similar to the one witnesses described and was seen on surveillance video.

Detectives interviewed Meza-Solorio in December 2017, but he didn’t make any statements or admissions about the shooting.

Law enforcement served a search warrant at Meza-Solorio’s house at the time, with multiple ammunition types being located, including 9-millimeter ammo, but no firearm was located.

After serving an additional search warrant on Meza-Solorio’s minivan, a 9mm Luger casing was located.

Detectives contacted the juvenile witness again in November 2018, and she said she did not pull the trigger and was not the minivan driver on the day of the shooting.

She was unwilling to provide the name of the driver or any passengers from the incident, according to the release.

It was suspected that Meza-Solorio and the juvenile were involved in the murder of Barajas, but law enforcement had insufficient evidence to move forward with prosecution at the time, the release said.

Williams, the lead detective, retired in 2021 and the case was reassigned to Sgt. Salvador Garcia, then to detectives Bill Ford and Jon Baglietto with the Medford Police Department.

They were able to re-interview the juvenile witness in October 2023, who was an adult by that time and was more open with information, according to the release.

The juvenile told detectives she’d been in a relationship with Meza-Solorio from June to November 2017 and said it was common for them to use methamphetamine at the time.

Describing the incident with Meza-Solorio’s AK-47, he asked her where it was while strangling her, telling her he was angry it had been stolen and thought it was her fault after she informed him.

She said she was unable to breathe and blacked out when being strangled.

Afterwards, she and Meza-Solorio left their house on Chestnut Street and drove in the minivan to the Woodland Heights Market, she said.

They saw Barajas leaving the store and Meza-Solorio drove up and said, “What’s up, I heard you have my gun,” according to the release, and Barajas responded “I don’t know what you’re talking about fool, I don’t have no gun or nothing.”

Meza-Solorio got out of the minivan and the two got into a verbal altercation, with Meza-Solorio returning to the minivan and Barajas walking onto the sidewalk on Chestnut Street, law enforcement said.

Meza-Solorio then made a U-turn, reclined the passenger seat where the juvenile was sitting, rolled down the passenger side window, reached across her seat and shot Barajas, the release said.

The witness said she heard three to five shots, and after the shooting, Meza-Solorio drove them both to his dad’s house in White City, never returning to the home on Chestnut Street.

They disposed of the gun the next day, but the gun wasn’t recovered by police due to the witness not remembering where it was discarded.

The case was presented to the Jackson County Grand Jury on Nov. 8, 2023, when an indictment was handed down, the release said.

Meza-Solorio was initially charged with second-degree murder before pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

During sentencing, Senior Deputy District Attorney Lucy Durst explained the resolution was made after consulting Barajas’ family regarding risks of proceeding to trial in the case. The District Attorney’s office considered the difficulty the prosecution’s sole eyewitness would have in testifying and whether she would cooperate at a future trial given the difficulty of previous interviews, and the incident occurred close to 10 years ago while she was using methamphetamine.

Given the uncertainty, the investigative team agreed with the District Attorney’s office’s assessment that the resolution was best to ensure justice was done, according to the release.

The prosecution was handled by Durst and Senior Deputy District Attorney Samantha Olson.