Mr. Kenneth Russell Adams

Published 8:56 am Friday, July 18, 2025

February 24, 1937 – July 3, 2025

Kenneth (Ken) Russell Adams, 88, of Central Point, Salem, and Springfield, OR., passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025, in Central Point. Ken was born on February 24, 1937. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and cherished member of the community. Ken is survived by his spouse (Roberta), sister (Kate), 2 Sons & daughters-in-laws, Daughter & son-in-law, 8 grandkids, and 9 great grandkids. Service will be held Sep 13 at 11 a.m., at Community Bible Church, Central Point, OR.