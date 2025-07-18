Sage Road asphalt work will close road to through traffic on Sunday Published 10:58 am Friday, July 18, 2025

10:56 a.m.: Jackson County Roads: Jackson County Roads will be performing asphalt maintenance work on Sage Road from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 20.

The road will be closed to through traffic at Highway 99 and at Highway 238. Businesses will be provided access, but all other traffic will be prohibited. Local traffic should expect 20-minute delays.

Travelers are advised to avoid this portion of Sage Road during this time if at all possible and use alternate routes. Expect congestion in the general

area. Use lower speeds for safety.