Medford Rogues halt 10-game losing skid with 13th comeback win Published 10:35 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Rogues rally with runs in final two frames to edge Lincoln for Pacific Empire League road victory

It wasn’t easy, but the Medford Rogues were able to halt a 10-game losing streak with a 3-2 road victory over the Lincoln Potters Saturday evening in Pacific Empire League play.

Medford found itself trailing 2-1 entering the eighth inning but came through when it mattered most, scoring single runs in the final two frames while keeping the Potters at bay to break an ill-timed drought in the final three weeks of the regular season.

The Rogues (27-19, 5-12 PEL) were in position for one of the two championship series bids in the PEL before their recent swoon against the league leaders Healdsburg (32-3, 19-3), Humboldt (32-7, 14-7) and Lincoln (29-9, 13-8).

Medford will play a series finale Sunday against Lincoln before beginning the Rogues’ final homestand Tuesday with a three-game series against the West Coast Kings. Medford will then wrap up play on the road for a series at the Humboldt Crabs beginning Friday.

Saturday’s comeback — Medford’s 13th of the collegiate wood-bat season — was set in place when Jordan Marian was able to reach base on a two-out error in the top of the eighth inning. Orlando Cobarrubias followed with a single to advance Marian to third base, and then Johnny Alley plated the go-ahead run with a single to center field.

In the ninth inning, Travis Finney drew a one-out walk before advancing on a single by Ryan Severns and ultimately scoring an insurance run on an RBI single by Trevor Smith.

Central Point’s Caleb Randolph came on in relief in the bottom of the ninth, striking out three of the four batters faced to earn a save.

