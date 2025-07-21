Ashland man charged with attempted murder after active shooting incident Saturday near I-5 Published 4:26 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Suspect arraigned Monday; preliminary hearing set for July 28

The suspect in an active shooting incident that occurred early Saturday along Interstate 5 near Ashland was arraigned in Jackson County Circuit Court on Monday.

Ashland resident Devanta Bell Mader, 29, was arraigned before Judge Kelly Ravassipour Monday afternoon on nearly a dozen charges including: first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief with a firearm, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Mader is lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail.

Oregon State Police and local agencies responded to motorist reports of an active shooter near mile marker 15 at just after 5 a.m.

Mader was reportedly shooting at vehicles on I-5.

When law enforcement responded, Mader is alleged to have shot a firearm at a responding officer before fleeing on foot.

He was surrounded by authorities and armored trucks before being arrested, OSP officials confirmed Monday. He was apprehended by officers in a field approximately 200 yards away from I-5.

OSP officials are still investigating the incident.

Both lanes of travel along I-5 were stopped for several hours Saturday.

According to court documents, Mader had no criminal record in Oregon prior to Saturday. He was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license in December and speeding, failure to drive within a lane and driving uninsured on July 19.

Mader is scheduled to next appear for a preliminary hearing related to Saturday’s charges at 4 p.m. July 28.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.