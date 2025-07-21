Colossal entertainment: Meadowlark Comic Con returns with fandom fun Published 10:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The Meadowlark Comic Con features myriad cosplayers, such as this “Star Wars” stormtrooper, left, and a space marine from “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine,” who attended last year’s event. (Colossus Girl Entertainment photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Cherrybomb Maid Cafe maids and butlers will serve customers at the Meadowlark Comic Con. (Colossus Girl Entertainment photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Meadowlark Comic Con activities include popular cosplay contests. (Colossus Girl Entertainment photo)

The seventh annual Meadowlark Comic Con, returning to Rogue X for the second year, will be back with a bang as distinguished special guests head to Medford and cosplayers prepare to showcase their outfits at the event.

A couple of recognizable guests this year are Mikaela Hoover of the recent blockbuster “Superman” movie and future role as the voice of Tony Tony Chopper in the live action “One Piece,” as well as “Squid Game” actor Tom Choi who’s also known for roles in “Teen Wolf” and fighting video game “Mortal Kombat X.”

“There’s no limit; every year Meadowlark brings in thousands of people from all of the Western states and states farther out like Texas … I think with Mikaela Hoover from the new ‘Superman’ movie, it’s going to be huge,” said Dave Haworth, president of business operations for the Meadowlark Comic Con. “This is the perfect time for people in Medford to get autographs and photos with someone who may be out of reach soon.”

The annual event will also include the popular cosplay contest, a wide range of vendors from local to out of state, panel talks and more.

Meadowlark Comic Con is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 26-27, at Rogue X, located at 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford.

Admission for both days is $25 in advance or $35 at the door; tickets for Saturday only are $15 in advance or $20 at the door; tickets for Sunday only are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Children 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult, and group pricing is also available.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at meadowlarkcomiccon.com/tickets.

Interested attendees can also purchase the Lil’ Lark Package for kids, which includes a two-day admission ticket for the recipient’s accompanying adult, a Meadowlark plushie, a surprise toy, color your own superhero mask, game controller-shaped eraser and more for $39.

The comic con is organized by Colossus Girl Entertainment, who also sets up the Beaver State Comic Con in Redmond, Ani-Medford and other events in Oregon, Idaho, Washington state and Nevada.

“We have 150-plus vendors and with all of the panels, it’s definitely well worth it,” Haworth said. “I love all the vendors and the cool stuff out there; I love retro video games and cartridges and Nintendo and Sega and going through what the vendors are offering.”

Some of those vendors include JeffTunes, NorCal Epic Hobby, On The Fly Comics, Sweetface Candles & Co., Ryan Moon, and Dragonskiln Studio, just to name a few.

There will also be exhibitors such as JawsGraffiti, TumeRoom and Balthazar’s Boutique & Bakery, as well as fan groups and organizations including Belegarth, Cherrybomb Maid Cafe and more.

“TumeRoom, they’re bringing a ‘craft-ivity’ room for kids or adults to make swords, shields and helmets, and they can make animal ears and tails and all kinds of fun, creative stuff; mainly kids, but all ages can do it and it’s a lot of fun,” Haworth said.

There will be a selection of special guests there for autographs, panels and more.

Apart from Hoover and Choi, additional special guests include actress Joey Lauren Adams, who played roles in “Dazed and Confused,” “Chasing Amy” and more; Dan Southworth of “Power Rangers Time Force” fame; Vic Chao, who has appearances in “24,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Ready Player One;” Chris Bartlett, who has appeared as featured characters in all seasons of the Jon Favreau-created “Star Wars” TV programs “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi;” and many other special guests.

In year two at Rogue X, organizers intend for it to be the long-term home of Meadowlark Comic Con.

“Rogue X is a great venue to do such an event; it’s really the only location suitable for that type of event. … They have all the high-tech technology and a nice location, and the staff are eager to help with any needs you might have,” Haworth said. “We get excited for (the comic con) every year, and it’s a big boost for the Medford economy with the hotels and restaurants getting filled.”

For more details, including a full list of guests, cosplay contest rules, schedules and vendors attending the Meadowlark Comic Con, visit meadowlarkcomiccon.com.

“Come out and have a great time,” Haworth said.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.