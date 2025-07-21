Published 8:41 am Monday, July 21, 2025

November 18, 1945 – July 12, 2025

Hollis Greenwood, a passionate theatre patron and ardent OSF supporter, passed away on July 12 after suffering a stroke two days prior.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Hollis spent her early years there before moving to San Francisco, where she flourished. Every weekend was spent exploring northern California in her Volkswagen bug and later in her VW camper. Joined by her partner, Mary Pat Power, she broadened her travels, always looking for birds and beautiful places to enjoy. They became enthusiastic square dancers, making many lifelong friends. They began spending more time in Ashland, drawn there by OSF and a welcoming community.

Hollis was employed by the ILWU-PMA Benefits Plan, where she started as a temporary clerk and rose to become its Executive Director. Upon their retirements in 2004, Hollis and Mary Pat permanently relocated to Ashland. Hollis continued working with the Ashland New Plays Festival and joined the vibrant theatre scene.

An avid hostess and cook, Hollis never missed an opportunity to gather friends for dinner. Their annual pre-Daedalus parties in their backyard became “not to miss” occasions. She was a voracious reader who was never without a book by her side. Hollis was a fervent animal lover and supported various animal agencies as well as lavishing care and love on her many cats.

Known for her “vertical” red hair, quick wit and her many opinions, Hollis was a force of nature who never wavered in her convictions. She was once seen battling a small deer who had the audacity to jump her fence and try to eat apples from the branches of her tree. Needless to say, Hollis won.

Hollis is survived by her beloved wife of 43 years, Mary Pat Power; her brother, Christopher Fishe; niece, Malia Carvalho, her husband Danny Byrne, and their daughter, Angeli; as well as several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. If you would like to remember Hollis, the family asks that you make a donation to FOTAS (Friends of the Animal Shelter) or your favorite animal charity. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.