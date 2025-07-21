Jail log: Monday, July 21 Published 10:04 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Arrests

Failure to appear, drugs — Jessie Gregory Becerra, 48, of the 10 block of South Peach Street, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Becerra Friday on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and warrants for failure to appear on charges of reckless endangering, depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Becerra was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $2,000 bail.

Burglary, drugs — Haylee Nicole Brewer, 26, of the 2200 block of Run Ridge Drive, Eagle Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brewer Friday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Brewer was lodged in jail on $145,000 bail.

Fugitive — Michael Allen Carothers, 31, no known address. Medford police arrested Carothers Friday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in Washington state. Carothers was lodged in jail without bail.

Criminal trespass, drugs — Jessica Shannon Fernandes, 40, of the 300 block of South Orange Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Fernandes Friday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft as well as a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree theft. Fernandes was lodged in jail on $8,000 bail.

Domestic abuse — Timothy Lee Lawson, 41, of the 700 block of North River Road, Rogue River. Rogue River police arrested Lawson Friday on charges of strangulation-domestic abuse, fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse and harassment. Lawson was lodged in jail without bail.

Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass — Stephen Michael Zigler, 37, no known address. Medford police arrested Zigler Saturday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. Zigler was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Sherry Lee Herndon, 40, of the 4700 block of North Pacific Highway, Phoenix. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Herndon Saturday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, offensive littering and resisting arrest. Herndon was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Bradley Nick Horton, 58, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Horton Sunday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Horton was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.