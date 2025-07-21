Rogue Valley Times awarded multiple wins at ONPA Better Newspaper Contest
Published 1:59 pm Monday, July 21, 2025
Rogue Valley Times wins Best Local Column, Best Feature Photo, other honors in ONPA Better Newspaper Contest
Informing and entertaining readers with the stories of Southern Oregon, the Rogue Valley Times received nearly two dozen awards at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s 2025 Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards, announced Friday, showed the Rogue Valley Times earned first place in multiple categories such as Best Feature Photo and Best Government Coverage as well as taking first, second and third place for the Best Spot News Coverage category.
The Times competed in the competition’s Division D, stacking up against more than a dozen other papers of a similar size and audience in the Pacific Northwest.
The ONPA announced new rule changes for the 2025 contest, expanding to include newspapers from neighboring Washington state and Idaho, forming a wider competition across the region.
The contest will be called the Pacific NW News Publishing Contest going forward.
The changes come as part of a wider effort to foster collaboration, increase regional recognition and promote excellence in journalism.
In 2024, the Times, which launched in February 2023, received multiple accolades for its efforts including first place in General Excellence for Group B (multi-weekly newspapers), the Sweepstakes Award, Buffy Pollock winning the Baker Family Public Service Journalism Award for her “Danger of Caring” series and more.
The full list of awards earned by the Rogue Valley Times this year include:
FIRST PLACE
- Best Local Column, Robert Galvin
- Best Spot News Coverage, Shaun Hall, “Still Very Murky”
- Best Government Coverage, Buffy Pollock, “‘Asleep at the Wheel,’ Officials report budget shortfall as high as $3 million”
- Best Feature Photo, Andy Atkinson, “Fair memories from The Expo”
- Best News Photo, Jamie Lusch, “Prevent Defense”
- Best Sports Photo, Andy Atkinson, “South Medford swats Cleveland in playoff opener”
- Best Coverage of Business or Economic Issue, Robert Galvin, “Twists and turns: Times marks anniversary of its whirlwind first year”
SECOND PLACE
- Best Feature Story – General, James Sloan, “Ashland photographer captures faces, stories on Ukrainian domestic front in book”
- Best Feature Personality, Buffy Pollock, ‘“It’s a system failure:’ Hiking influencer will tackle PCT to raise awareness”
- Best Lifestyle Coverage, Buffy Pollock, ‘“I’m just ready to be home’”
- Best Spot News Coverage, Buffy Pollock, “Forest Glen in Canyonville abruptly shuttered, elderly and disabled residents left in limbo”
- Best Writing, Buffy Pollock
- Best Sports Photo, Andy Atkinson, “South Medford springs out early”
- Best Coverage of Business or Economic Issue, Nick Morgan, “White City’s NIC Industries gets $190 million in damages”
- Best Editorial, Robert Galvin
- Best Educational Coverage, Buffy Pollock, ‘“I stand with Doney’”
- Best Enterprise Reporting, Nick Morgan, “Medical Aid in Dying: ‘They can make the choice they want’”
THIRD PLACE
- Best Feature Story, Buffy Pollock, “‘This can never happen again,’ 79th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing”
- Best Feature Personality, James Sloan, “Prolific painter: Medford artist finds voice through portraiture”
- Best Spot News Coverage, Buffy Pollock “Doggone Happy Ending”
Best Enterprise Reporting, Erick Bengel, “Tort claim notice filed against city, MPD”