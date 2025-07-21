Rogue Valley Times awarded multiple wins at ONPA Better Newspaper Contest Published 1:59 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Rogue Valley Times wins Best Local Column, Best Feature Photo, other honors in ONPA Better Newspaper Contest

Informing and entertaining readers with the stories of Southern Oregon, the Rogue Valley Times received nearly two dozen awards at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s 2025 Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards, announced Friday, showed the Rogue Valley Times earned first place in multiple categories such as Best Feature Photo and Best Government Coverage as well as taking first, second and third place for the Best Spot News Coverage category.

The Times competed in the competition’s Division D, stacking up against more than a dozen other papers of a similar size and audience in the Pacific Northwest.

The ONPA announced new rule changes for the 2025 contest, expanding to include newspapers from neighboring Washington state and Idaho, forming a wider competition across the region.

The contest will be called the Pacific NW News Publishing Contest going forward.

The changes come as part of a wider effort to foster collaboration, increase regional recognition and promote excellence in journalism.

In 2024, the Times, which launched in February 2023, received multiple accolades for its efforts including first place in General Excellence for Group B (multi-weekly newspapers), the Sweepstakes Award, Buffy Pollock winning the Baker Family Public Service Journalism Award for her “Danger of Caring” series and more.



The full list of awards earned by the Rogue Valley Times this year include:

FIRST PLACE

SECOND PLACE

THIRD PLACE

Best Enterprise Reporting, Erick Bengel, “Tort claim notice filed against city, MPD”