UPDATE: Ashland man indicted by grand jury after active shooting incident Saturday along I-5 Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Update: The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that a Jackson County Grand Jury indicted 29-year-old Ashland resident Devanta Bell Mader on charges stemming from an active shooting incident Saturday along Interstate 5 in Ashland.

Mader’s next appearance will be an arraignment on the indictment, to be scheduled by Jackson County Circuit Court later this week, according to a news release. On Monday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office was successful in getting Mader held in jail on $1 million bail.

This case is being prosecuted by District Attorney Patrick Green.

No further details were made available Tuesday afternoon.

See previous coverage below

The suspect in an active shooting incident that occurred early Saturday along Interstate 5 near Ashland was arraigned in Jackson County Circuit Court on Monday.

Ashland resident Devanta Bell Mader, 29, was arraigned before Judge Kelly Ravassipour Monday afternoon on nearly a dozen charges including: first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief with a firearm, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Mader is lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail.

Oregon State Police and local agencies responded to motorist reports of an active shooter near mile marker 15 at just after 5 a.m.

Mader was reportedly shooting at vehicles on I-5.

When law enforcement responded, Mader is alleged to have shot a firearm at a responding officer before fleeing on foot.

He was surrounded by authorities and armored trucks before being arrested, OSP officials confirmed Monday. He was apprehended by officers in a field approximately 200 yards away from I-5.

OSP officials are still investigating the incident.

Both lanes of travel along I-5 were stopped for several hours Saturday.

According to court documents, Mader had no criminal record in Oregon prior to Saturday. He was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license in December and speeding, failure to drive within a lane and driving uninsured on July 19.

