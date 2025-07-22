Jail log: Tuesday, July 22 Published 9:35 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Arrests

Reckless endangering, criminal mischief — Jesse John Cayo, 24, of the 3000 block of Maple Court, White City. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cayo Monday on charges of reckless endangering, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Cayo was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to appear — Danielle Rae Cloud, 38, of the 300 block of West Jackson Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Cloud Monday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a peace officer, attempted assault on a peace officer, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and harassment. Cloud was lodged in jail without bail.

Domestic abuse — Kent Bradley Hansen, 39, of the 100 block of Landsiedel Lane, Rogue River. Medford police arrested Hansen Monday on charges of second-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon-domestic violence and a probation violation for aggravated harassment. Hansen was lodged in jail without bail.

Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass — Miguel Francisco Villa, 37, no known address. Medford police arrested Villa Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, harassment and a parole violation for fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse. Villa was lodged in jail without bail.