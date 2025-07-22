Jared Gutridge Duo brings fresh originals, covers to Rogue Valley stages Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dynamic Gutridge Duo aims to release debut album later this year

The songwriting chops and musicality of Jared Gutridge and the guitar skills and harmonies of Adrien Wright have fused into a potent partnership as the duo continues gigging across Southern Oregon with aspirations of releasing a debut album and bringing their sound to new stages.

Formed in 2023, the Jared Gutridge Duo plays wineries, bars, festivals and more in and around the Rogue Valley.

“We do a mix of original and cover music and we’re trying to push toward making our whole set original music,” Gutridge said. “We play a lot of folky, soulful, singer-songwriter stuff and some smooth, mellow acoustic music.”

The band plays hits from pop artists and singer-songwriters such as Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, John Mayer and Jack Johnson while infusing their original tunes throughout, Wright said.

“When we do covers, we try to make it our own as possible,” Gutridge said.

“I really love being the second guitarist because I can ornament the pop songs in a way that I think maybe some other people wouldn’t think to do,” Wright said, noting his background in jazz and classical music.

Both playing guitar, Gutridge takes the lead on vocals while Wright brings backing vocals for the duo.

The two musicians became roommates in 2023, which led Gutridge and Wright to combine their musical pursuits.

“We were friends for so long and have both been in different projects through the years … our dynamic worked really well and we both just like to laugh and have fun with it, and that’s usually when the good music comes out,” Gutridge said. “He’s definitely a great collaborator … he brings a different style to my music.”

Gutridge and Wright have been jamming together since they were kids and even played a show on the same bill as separate artists back in 2017 when Wright was making his performing debut at Howiee’s On Front, the former bar and venue in Medford.

“It was the first experience I had playing music live that wasn’t in a church setting or for community events,” Wright said.

Both members of the duo grew up with musical siblings, leading each to try it out, and neither looked back.

“When I was in elementary school, my brother played violin in orchestra and he was my inspiration,” Gutridge said, noting it led him to eventually learn the guitar.

With three other siblings who learned to play the piano, Wright’s experimentation with music was inevitable, leading him to learn the guitar later down the line.

The boys keep busy through the year playing around the valley and averaging eight to 10 shows a month at many local favorite restaurants, wineries and venues, especially during the warmer months.

“The Rogue Valley music scene is really unique in that there is a market for small-time musicians; there are plenty of wineries around here that want to hire musicians for their events and stuff like that and you really can’t find that in other cities,” Gutridge said. “I think it’s a unique and cool place to get your start.”

“Del Rio’s summer concert series is one of our favorite spots, and I really love South Stage Cellars because that’s kind of where I started and the crowds are really cool and really responsive,” Gutridge added.

The Jared Gutridge duo have multiple performances to round out July, including: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 24 at Bella Union Restaurant & Saloon in Jacksonville; 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at the Jacksonville Inn; 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27 at Sam’s Creek Cellars in Gold Hill; and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 at Common Block Brewing Company in Medford.

The playing partners have a plethora of plans for the second half of 2025 and onward, from releasing a debut album to hopefully expanding the band to include more members.

“One of our big projects right now is getting an album done, and we’re aiming to have something out by September of this year,” Gutridge said.

“There’s definitely a deep desire for touring, as well,” Wright said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to cooperate with some other musicians in the area to create a small tour around the (Oregon) Coast, or an I-5 tour.”

The duo is also set to perform on the Britt Festival’s side stage during the upcoming Gregory Alan Isakov performance on Sept. 9.

“We’re really looking forward to expanding the sound, building our sound system and hopefully getting more members by the end of the year and having this album,” Gutridge said.

“I feel like that’s where we are right now, looking at the next step,” Wright said.

To keep tabs on the Jared Gutridge Duo’s work and upcoming performances, visit facebook.com/Jaredgutridgemusic.

The duo also can be followed at instagram.com/jaredgutridgemusic/?hl=en.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.