Marilyn Rose Keeter

Born Dec 14, 1946 in Glen Cove, New York to Vincent and Grace Gonsowski, Marilyn spent her early years on the East Coast before her family moved West to San Diego, CA in 1958. She and her husband Jim Keeter moved to Independence/Monmouth OR where they lovingly raised their children and built a life grounded in care, family and service to others. A later move to Medford, OR is where she spent her final years.

Marilyn is known for loving nature, birds and her favorite sports teams. As a Hospice nurse, she tirelessly devoted herself to serving others in their final chapters with dignity and deep compassion. She and Jim volunteered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband Jim, brother Vincent Gonsowski; sons Michael, Jim and Frank; daughter Jessica; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Her legacy of care lives on in the hearts of all who knew her.