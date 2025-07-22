OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Swimming, beaver ecology, hiking and more Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Rogue Riverkeeper, an environmental advocacy organization and program of KS Wild, produces a summertime swim guide that recommends swim sites that pass water quality tests.

It currently suggests avoiding Bear Creek at Bear Creek Park in Medford and Little Butte Creek at Eagle Point.

View the guide at http://bit.ly/3IG5hMc.

In a related matter, the organization is asking the public to take photographs of trash, closures, health issues, safety concerns and overflowing facilities at federal locations along the Rogue River, in an effort to document impacts from budget cuts. It asks that people note the date and location of the photos and send them to frances@rogueriverkeeper.org.

Beavers can be constructive and destructive

Learn about the good and bad of beavers during an online presentation Wednesday and field trip on Saturday hosted by the Southern Oregon Research & Extension Center.

The online event is 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday while the field trip is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Cost is $15. The field trip, which visits one of the largest beaver-created wetlands in the region, near Cave Junction, is open only to Jackson County residents.

“Beaver can build water security and habitat resiliency,” according to a course description. “They can also be a nuisance.”

The class will cover beaver biology, what they do and why they do it. Also to be covered are solutions to problems beaver can cause, such as harm to and destruction of trees.

Sign up at http://bit.ly/4f00Esh. Reach the center at 541-776-7371.

Take a hike with Medford Parks & Rec

Medford Parks and Recreation has hikes planned for people 55 years and older to Lamb Mine near Ashland on July 29; Ol’ Miners near Jacksonville on Aug. 5; a dog-friendly hike on the Ol’ Miners trail on Aug. 7; Lower Table Rock on Aug. 12; Golden and Pottsville on Aug. 15; Provolt Recreation Area on Aug. 19; and Petard and Liz’s Loop on Aug. 26.

Spots are limited. Cost is $18 for residents and $24 for non-residents. Travel in a department van to the hiking location. Register at playmedford.com.

Josephine County Fair starts July 30

The Josephine County Fair runs July 30-Aug. 3 at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road in Grants Pass. Highlights include 4-H and Future Farmers of America activities, exhibits, carnival rides, music, food and entertainment.

Admission is free, with some acts extra. Gates are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment includes bull riding at 7 p.m. July 30, Rodney Atkins and Ned LeDoux in concert at 7 p.m. July 31 and SuperMoto motorcycle racing in the arena at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 3.

Tickets for bull riding are $21 for ages 11 and older; free for kids 10 and younger. Atkins/LeDoux concert tickets start at $32. Motorcycle racing is $11 for ages 11 and older; free for kids 10 and younger.

Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides are $30 through July 29 and $40 thereafter.

The carnival runs 2-11 p.m. July 30-31; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 1-2; and noon-7 p.m. Aug. 3. Floral exhibits and livestock barns are closed Sunday.

Onsite parking is $10. Parking at Rogue Community College’s Redwood Campus is free, with a bus shuttle running noon-11 p.m. daily except Aug. 3 to the fairgrounds from the bus stop at RCC.

Learn more at http://bit.ly/4nZcPKb. Contact the fairgrounds office at 541-476-3215.

Caveman Pool hosts teen nights

Caveman Pool in Grants Pass is hosting teen nights from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday and again on Aug. 21, with music, games and fun for teens ages 13-18. Cost is $5. For more information, contact the Grants Pass YMCA at 541-916-5776.

Take photos of the nighttime sky

Learn how to take photographs of the night sky during a Friday lecture in Ashland and a Saturday nighttime outing to Hyatt Lake. The events are hosted by the Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Join Kyle Sullivan and others to learn about key principles of astrophotography, including gear, applications, processing and finding a good location. Sullivan is a public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management.

A free lecture is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ashland Food Co-op, 300 N. Pioneer St. in Ashland. Meet at the Watchable Wildlife Area on the north shore of the lake, 7900 Hyatt Prairie Road at 8:30 p.m., with the outing lasting until midnight. The best time for night sky photos starts around 10:30 p.m.

Participants may choose to drive home after the workshop or stay in the monument overnight.

Sign up at cascadesiskiyou.org. Contact the organization at 541-378-3039.

Learn about turtles and threats to them

Learn about the western pond turtle and its declining numbers during an online presentation 6-8 p.m. July 28 with wildlife biologists Jade Keehn of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Erin Considine with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Learn about turtle ecology, lifecycle, local populations and threats to the species. A related field trip on Aug. 1 to Acorn Woman Lake is full, but there is a waiting list. Register for the zoom presentation at http://bit.ly/4kVFsFn.

Western pond turtles have been proposed for listing as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service because their population has dwindled due to impacts from drought, habitat loss, fragmentation, road mortality and predation by non-native species, primarily non-native bullfrogs.

Getting on the same page with climate science

Hear about how climate science divides us, during a general meeting of Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, set for 6-7:30 p.m. July 29 at the Medford Library, 205 S. Central Ave. The speaker will be Rob Winthrop, from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Maryland, who suggests a focus on shared goals such as energy efficiency and self-reliance. For more information, visit socan.eco or call 541-324-4501.

Jacksonville center hosts kids eco camp

The Jacksonville Community Center is hosting an “Eco Adventures” camp along with Pollinator Project Rogue Valley July 28-30 to explore the tiny pollinator creatures that help food systems and ecosystems function. The camp is for children ages 7-12 and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Cost $99. To register, visit https://bit.ly/4eDIn46.

Pacifica hosts horse camp

Pacifica is hosting a horse camp for children 7-10 years old from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4-7 and for children 11-14 years old on Aug. 18-21. Learn about horse health, safety, handling, maintenance, grooming, riding and more. Cost is $275-$300, with scholarships available. The camp is held at Pacifica, 14615 Watergap Road, Williams.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/46EpSdZ. Contact Pacifica at 541-846-1100.

Help Ashland develop parks plan

Ashland Parks & Recreation is seeking public input to help develop a 10-year strategic plan for park, recreation, open spaces and senior services. Take a related survey through Aug. 11 at http://bit.ly/4lNRYIf.

Get wise about wildlife

Learn about wildlife every Saturday through Aug. 16 in the campground amphitheater at Joseph Stewart State Recreation Area at Lost Creek Lake.

The presentation this Saturday will be about tracking. Future talks include bats on Aug. 2; tracking on Aug. 9; and fish on Aug. 16.

The presentations take place 10-11:30 a.m. except for the Aug. 2 presentation about bats, which takes place 7-8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/408Af5E.

Take a guided walk in Lithia Park

Ashland Parks and Recreation offers free guided walks through Lithia Park 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays through September. Learn about the history, flora and fauna of the park. Tours are led by volunteers. Meet at the front entrance to the park, across from the Plaza. For information, call 541-488-5340.

Cities publish summer activity guides

The cities of Medford, Ashland and Central Point have published summer 2025 activities guides that include events, classes, outings and other activities.

View Medford’s guide at playmedford.com, Ashland’s guide at http://bit.ly/4m7OgZL and Central Point’s guide at bit.ly/4dCBoIf.

Send us news about your upcoming event

Want to publicize your upcoming outdoors event for free? Send details to writer Shaun Hall at 541-761-6726 or shaunmichaelhall@gmail.com.

Shaun Hall is a freelance writer living in Grants Pass. Reach him at 541-761-6726.