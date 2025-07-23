Ashland City Council approves taller buildings at SOU

The Ashland City Council on July 15 approved a plan allowing for taller buildings and solar installations.

Councilors voted unanimously to cap buildings at 70 feet — a 10-foot increase — and solar installations at 38 feet, up from 25.

The changes to Ashland’s building code come from the Southern Oregon University Facilities Master Plan, which city officials intend to meld with Ashland’s Comprehensive Master Plan.

According to city officials, a 70-foot building would require a conditional permit. Meanwhile, buildings on Ashland and Walker streets, however, are an exception and could be the site of a building as tall as the Ashland Springs Hotel, nine stories and more than 100 feet in height. The building, which hasn’t been designed yet, would require a conditional use permit because of its size.

The new building height limits were originally proposed by SOU.

Councilor Eric Hansen, owner of True South Solar, recused himself from voting on the plan.

Councilors said the greater height limits would give the university more flexibility as it seeks to create partnerships for a senior housing project, setting the stage for what city officials believe would be a more sustainable financial model to ease SOU’s financial woes.

The university has seen enrollment drop by a third and more students opt out of university housing. University administrators are predicting $5 million in budget cuts next year.

City officials pointed out the impact the university cuts will have on Ashland.

“I firmly believe SOU’s and Ashland’s futures are intertwined,” said Councilor Dylan Bloom, an SOU graduate.

City officials believe the master plan the council adopted will guide the university’s growth, along with plans in the works to put in more solar panels.

Bloom urged the council to allow buildings of up to 60 feet without seeking a conditional use permit, and allow buildings that are 70 feet but require a conditional use permit, which is a more complicated planning process.

SOU already has solar panels around its campus, but long-range plans call for more installations on rooftops and parking lots.

Brandon Goldman, director of community development in Ashland, said higher solar installations could shade neighboring properties and not be proportionate to those properties.

Councilors supported the height extension, saying that 38 feet is a standard height limit, given that the solar trackers follow the sun. The stationary panels also provide more energy, according to city officials.

New senior developments around the university could receive much of their power needs from solar.

Alan Harper, an SOU planning consultant, said the master plan places a big focus on sustainability. Compared to other universities, “We would be the only one with a chapter on sustainability,” he said.

During the council discussion on increasing the maximum height, Harper said greater height limits could help the university attract organizations interested in building houses.

“It’s more likely we would get the project with the height we like,” Harper said.

Nonprofit Pacific Retirement Services, which operates the Rogue Valley Manor in Medford, and St. Louis-based firm McCormack Baron Salazar both have made recent pitches to SOU to build senior housing.

Rob Patridge, SOU counsel, said the specifics on the senior housing are still preliminary, and he said taller buildings would also make the project more sustainable.

Other proposals in the master plan include selling off three big parcels and several smaller ones surrounding the campus, with a Roca Street property being the most controversial.

The property sales will help build up SOU’s ending fund balance reserves, according to a resolution by the Southern Oregon University Board of Trustees.

Amy Swan said a petition has been signed objecting to the sale of the Roca Street property.

“Roca Canyon is deeply loved,” she said. “It’s one of the last wild-feeling green spaces in Ashland.”

She said the city should explore an easement through the property to maintain access to the trail system.

Reach freelance reporter Damian Mann at dmannnews@gmail.com. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.