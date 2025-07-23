Central Point Comets vie for repeat as Legion A state tourney begins Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Central Point is the reigning American Legion A state champions and boast a bevy of experienced returners for this year's state tournament in Eagle Point. (Photo by Tori Austin) Alex Johnson leads Central Point with a .520 batting average to go with 23 runs and 32 RBIs. (Photo by Tori Austin) Mason Snopl carries a 6-0 pitching record and 1.70 ERA into the American Legion A state tournament Wedesday through Sunday in Eagle Point. (Photo by Tori Austin) Morgan Austin has shown tremendous versatile value with his defensive play to go with a .444 batting average, 26 runs scored and 23 RBIs. He also sports a 7-0 pitching record and 0.47 ERA. (Photo by Tori Austin)

Two-time league champions boast strong pitching, veteran experience for five-day state championships in Eagle Point

With a strong group of returning players and the know-how to get the job done, the Central Point Comets enter this week’s American Legion A state tournament as one of the title favorites when action begins Wednesday night for the local boys in Eagle Point.

As the reigning state champions — who were also just a play or two away from a regional crown last summer — the Comets wrapped up their second straight league title last weekend and own the best record of all state qualifiers at 32-2 overall.

“We have a lot of returners that were on the team that won the state last summer in Redmond,” said Central Point head coach Jay Campbell, “and we just have continued to get better, and the kids have been productive throughout the lineup. We’ve played pretty good ball for the most part all summer.”

The Comets are one of two local teams competing this week, with the North Jackson Royals serving as tournament host for an automatic berth. The Klamath Falls Falcons also earned a bid after winning a coin flip between the north and south hopefuls.

Central Point was able to clinch another league title last Friday in a 7-6, 11-inning win over Klamath Falls after consecutive singles by Jadon Mobley and Orrin Gingg was followed by a fielder’s choice from Ronix Kezer. Leadoff batter Mason Snopl then came through with a walk-off single to decide the extra-inning affair.

The contest also featured five scoreless innings of relief by Morgan Austin, who allowed four hits with two strikeouts to support a six-inning start by Snopl that included eight strikeouts. Neither pitcher issued a walk.

The Comets were able to put an exclamation mark on their league championship with a 6-2 win in the nightcap, getting two hits apiece from Alex Johnson, Caleb Cornett, Snopl and Austin to spark the victory.

“It’s always good to win a league championship, and it was a good battle with Klamath in that last doubleheader going in,” said Campbell. “It was a good battle, and it feels good to still be playing well throughout the summer.”

Central Point opens tournament play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against the Everett St. Mechanics (19-21) of Portland, while Klamath Falls (30-8-1) is slated to open at 2 p.m. against the West Albany Bulldogs (13-9).

Three of the Falcons’ eight losses came against Central Point.

Tournament host North Jackson (10-10), guided by head coach Tyson Wolfe, will close opening night at 8 p.m. against the Columbia Gorge Hustlers (26-13).

In Wednesday’s morning game, the Eugene Ole Athletics (22-6) were able to open with a 12-2 win over the Redmond SunWest Builders (4-19), a late state qualifier after another program didn’t have enough players to continue their season.

All games are played at The Yard at Eagle Point High, with the tournament running Wednesday through Sunday.

Central Point boasts a .405 team batting average entering tournament play, with six players batting over .400.

Johnson has led the hit parade with a .520 batting average to go with 23 runs and 32 RBIs, with Zack Harrington not far off the pace at .494 with 34 runs and 27 RBIs.

Morgan Austin is one of the Comets’ key returners, and is hitting .444 with 26 runs and 23 RBIs and also sports a 7-0 pitching record with an eye-popping 0.47 ERA. Snopl carries similar experience and versatile value for Central Point, batting .412 with 40 runs and 26 RBIs to go with a 6-0 pitching record and 1.70 ERA.

Johnson is also 6-1 with a 2.00 ERA in spot appearances this summer, while Carson Noce is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

“This format probably plays to our strength,” Campbell said of the state tournament. “We do have some arms that can hopefully go out there and dominate some games. We play pretty good defense, too, so we should be in ballgames if we can swing the bats a little bit.”

Andrew Sweet (.423, 22 runs, 38 RBIs) and Caleb Cornett (.408, 20 runs, 18 RBIs) have also played a vital role in Central Point being able to reach double figures on the scoreboard in 20 of their 34 games.

