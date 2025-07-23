Published 11:17 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A Celebration of Life Today we gather to honor and remember the life of Charlotte Park, a woman of grace, generosity, and unwavering kindness. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Charlotte brought warmth and joy to every community she touched, from the South to the Pacific Northwest. Charlotte earned her BA and teaching credential from McNeese State University in 1969. She met her beloved husband, Ed, at the Methodist church in Lake Charles, and they married in July of 1970. After Ed’s Navy service, they settled in Medford, Oregon in 1972, where they raised their sons, Edward and Steven. Charlotte dedicated her career to teaching “home bound” students: those unable to attend school due to illness, disciplinary issues, or pregnancy. Her compassion and patience left a lasting impact on countless young lives. She was also a devoted member of the United Methodist Church in Medford, where she lent her hands and heart to a number of service projects. Her faith was quiet but deeply-rooted, expressed through acts of kindness and community care. As a Member of the United Methodist Women for 50+ years: ● President of Crater Lake District ● President of Medford Unit for 2 Terms, 1990 and 2012 ● Editor of “News of Women” Newsletter for many years ● Women’s Circle Chair for local unit ● Member of many Crater Lake District and Medford Unit Committees Charlotte joined the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in 1973 and was honored in 2023 with a 50-Year Honorary Member Certificate. Her leadership and dedication were evident in every role she held: ● Interest Groups VP, Membership VP ● Chair of Needlecraft, Gourmet Cooking Skills, the Great Outdoors, and more ● Meeting Set-Up Chair for 10 years ● Organizer of ticket sales and key contributor to the Garden Tour Charlotte also loved organizing and participating in fundraisers, especially dessert auctions. Her signature Southern Pecan Pie was legendary, often fetching a generous price and delighting all who tasted it. As a casa (Court-Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer and board member, she championed the needs of vulnerable children with fierce compassion. Charlotte was one of five children and is survived by her twin brother, Charles, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and her youngest brother, Marcus, of Atlanta, Georgia. With a mother who was one of seven siblings, Charlotte grew up surrounded by a large, loving extended family. She cherished time spent with family in Louisiana, Oregon, and throughout the South, relishing reunions, quiet visits, and festive gatherings that celebrated the bonds of kinship. Charlotte had a gift for making others feel seen and cared for. She loved yardwork, flowers, and especially sewing. Her handmade baby blankets, soft, beautiful, and lovingly stitched, were given to friends, family, and even strangers. If she met a pregnant waitress while dining out, she’d return with two blankets for the baby-to-be. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward Park; her twin brother Charles and younger brother Marcus; her son, Edward (Beverly); and son Steven (Anna) and their two daughters, Carmen and Evan. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched with warmth, wisdom, and a heart full of generosity. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 2nd at the United Methodist Church, 607 W. Main St., Medford.