Jail log: Wednesday, July 23 Published 10:15 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Arrests

Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass — William George John Barnes, 36, of the 2400 block of North Pacific Highway, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Barnes Tuesday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief. Barnes was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to report as a sex offender, parole violation — Gary Eugene Wesley Halaas, 48, of the 2300 block of Ashland Street, Ashland. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Halaas Tuesday on charges of failure to report as a sex offender as well as a parole violation for identity theft. Halaas was lodged in jail without bail.

Drugs — Christopher William Hyde, 41, of the 3600 block of Antelope Road, White City. Medford police arrested Hyde Monday on charges of unlawful manufacture of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Hyde was lodged in jail on $100,000 bail.

Theft, criminal trespass — Tasha Nichole Thompson, 41, no known address. Medford police arrested Thompson Tuesday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft. Thompson was lodged in jail without bail.