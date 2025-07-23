Medford Rogues open final homestand with dominant win over Kings Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Fanelli fans four, scatters six hits in eight innings for Rogues, who build 5-0 cushion through two innings

Hoping to supply their fans with something to celebrate over this week’s final homestand, the Medford Rogues made for a good start Tuesday night with an early outburst that led to a 7-2 win over the West Coast Kings at Harry & David Field.

The win was a second in three games after Medford was able to halt a 10-game Pacific Empire League losing streak, and the Rogues will look for even more at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights as they close out their home schedule.

Wednesday’s off-field events during Medford’s Fan Appreciation Week include a pregame concert and an auction of the Rogues’ Stars and Stripes jerseys.

Thursdays’s home finale will be a Host Family Appreciation Night as well as the final opportunity to spend Rogue Valley Times Rowdy Bucks for concessions, beverages and merchandise.

For tickets, go to medfordrogues.com.

The Rogues (28-20, 6-13 PEL) will wrap up the collegiate wood-bat summer baseball season with a three-game road series beginning Friday against the Humboldt Crabs.

Dylan Fanelli supplied the foundation toward Tuesday’s win over the Kings (14-19, 6-15 PEL), scattering six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a stellar eight-inning start.

Lorenzo Lew came on in the ninth to nail down the victory with a scoreless frame despite two hits allowed.

The Rogues jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind four hits, including leadoff singles by Trevor Smith and Christopher Ortiz, a two-run double by Jordan Marian and an RBI single by Johnny Alley.

Medford’s lead ballooned to 5-0 in the second inning after Troy Osborne singled and advanced to second base when Travis Finney was hit by a pitch. Frankie Rutigliano followed with an RBI single, and Ortiz later brought a run home on a sacrifice fly.

The Rogues put the final touches on the victory when Smith and Finny scored following an error on a grounder by Marian.

