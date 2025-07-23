Significant cuts in RVTD bus service expected Sept. 2, transit agency warns Published 11:05 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Route 10 from Medford to Ashland would continue; other routes and Saturday service to be discontinued

Expect steep declines in bus service in the Rogue Valley come Sept. 2.

That’s what the city of Ashland’s Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) was told at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday, July 17, where members received updates from Rogue Valley Transportation District Associate Planner Edem Gomez about the funding situation at RVTD and what it will mean for changes to bus routes in Ashland and the Rogue Valley.

Federal funding freezes have delayed annual grants used for regular operations and the transit agency is looking at steep cuts beginning on Sept. 2, 2025, unless funds are released.

Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has called a special legislative session for Aug. 29 to address a $350 million funding shortfall in the Oregon Department of Transportation’s budget that led to hundreds of state employees receiving layoff notices this month. Kotek added that she has asked ODOT to postpone layoffs, which were scheduled to take effect at the end of the month, for another 45 days.

As reported by OPB, RVTD is only one of many rural transit agencies in Oregon looking to make cuts because of the dispute between the state and the Federal Transit Administration. Whether the Oregon special session would have any bearing on local transit reductions is unknown.

Bus routes in Ashland have already been impacted, with suspension of the Route 1X commuter bus between Ashland and Medford for the summer, which went into effect June 23.

If no funding solution is found, RVTD is proposing to eliminate the following bus routes on Sept. 2:

Route 1X – Medford Ashland Express

Route 2 – West Medford

Route 17 – Ashland Crosstown

Route 25 – Southwest Medford

Route 26 – East Medford

Route 27 – Medford Crosstown

Route 30 – Jacksonville

Route 41 – Central Point Crosstown

Route 61 – RCC Table Rock

Route 63 – Eagle Point

Route 10 from Ashland to Medford would continue but service times and frequency would be reduced, including elimination of Saturday service.

Suspension of Route 17 would come only weeks after the agency increased service hours and frequency on the line. Central Point’s Crosstown Route 41 only went into service in March. The route begins at the Medford airport and travels along Table Rock Road, serving neighborhoods along Hamrick Road and near Don Jones Park.

RVTD posted an announcement to its site on Thursday about the service cuts and opportunity for public comment at their monthly board meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23 (for more details, click here).

A virtual participation option will be available for Wednesday’s board meeting, with a Zoom link to be provided in the agenda posted on RVTD’s public meetings page.

Comments may also be submitted at the RVTD online survey form: surveymonkey.com/r/passengercomments.

Consultants for Transit System Plan announced

In recent meetings, the TAC has been preparing for the upcoming Transportation System Plan (TSP) update. TSP updates are typically conducted every 5 to 7 years, but the most recent update in Ashland has been delayed in part to allow for completion of the state-mandated Climate Friendly Areas. Ashland City Council voted on the second reading of the ordinances to implement the Climate Friendly Area overly at its June 3 meeting.

Contracts for consultants assisting with the upcoming TSP update have been in progress and ODOT gave the green light to share the selected agencies at Thursday’s meeting, said Ashland Public Works Department Director Scott Fleury.

The primary consultant will be Alta Planning, who will bring in Fehr & Peers as a sub-consultant to aid in planning for emergency transportation and evacuation routes. However, given recent layoffs at ODOT after failure of the state legislature to pass a transportation funding bill, Fleury reported that finalization of the contract and beginning of the TSP process may be delayed from late summer to early fall.

Information on the different components and stages of a TSP are available on ODOT’s website at oregon.gov/odot/Planning/TSP-Guidelines/Pages/default.aspx.

