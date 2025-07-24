ADOPT A PET: Dante Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Dante (Jackson County Animal Services) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Dante (Jackson County Animal Services)

Age: Dante is a 1-year, 9-old male Labrador retriever/pit bull terrier mix.

Personality: Smart (knows “sit,” “shake” and “down”), playful, cuddly, treat motivated, enthusiastic. Dante is sensitive and can be easily overwhelmed by fast movement or loud noises.

Highlights: Dante enjoys participating in doggy playgroup and responds well to respectful, low-to-medium energy dogs, but may do best as the only dog in the home. He prefers moderate exercise and loves to relax after burning off some energy. Dante loves to cuddle next to his human friends once he opens up. Dante is best suited for a low-traffic home, as new things can overstimulate or scare him. He may be best in a child free home, or placed with older aged children who understand dog behavior. Dante needs a secure yard and a confident walker to handle his strength. Structure, stability and continued training will help him excel in home life.

Availability: Dante is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived through July 27. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.