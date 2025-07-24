Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

November 20, 1930 – July 20, 2025

Boyd Ransome Powers, 94, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2025 in his daughter’s home in Salem, OR.

Boyd was born November 20, 1930, in San Jose, CA, to Sam and Vera Powers. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Betty Powers; daughter, Dianne Powers; two sons, Boyd S. Powers and J. Mark Powers; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and four great-great-grandchildren, along with one sister, Millie Salyer, and one brother, Gary Powers. One son, David Powers, preceded him in death in 2009, along with three sisters and two brothers.

Boyd lived in Prospect, OR from 1951 until 2022 when his health required him to relocate to his daughter’s home in Salem, OR. His life was marked by a love for his family, a passionate love for Jesus, and global missions.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Siskiyou Memorial Park, 2100 Siskiyou Blvd, Medford, OR 97504.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Convoy of Hope, designated for the Texas flood survivors. Online giving: convoyofhope.com or Convoy of Hope, Attention: Texas Flood Survivors 1 Convoy Drive, Springfield MO 65802-8450