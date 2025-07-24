Food drive, rally against D.C. tax and spending bill planned in Ashland

Local activists plan to stage a rally and food drive in response to President Donald Trump’s federal tax and spending bill that was signed into law earlier this month, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Oregon District 2 Indivisible.

The rally is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 26, on Ashland Plaza.

Organized by the grassroots group Oregon District 2 Indivisible, the group is speaking out against the newly signed legislation, which delivers the largest tax cut in U.S. history, according to the federal Ways and Means Committee. The bill also puts into motion deep cuts to Medicaid, the federal-state program that ensures health coverage for the most needy and those with disabilities.

The Indivisible group, which also goes by ORD2, asserts that millions stand to lose basic and preventative care. In Oregon, 1.4 million people receive medical coverage through the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s Medicaid program.

The federal legislation changes eligibility requirements for Medicaid and SNAP benefits, which, according to a press release from ORD2, threatens to leave families without food.

The theme of Saturday’s protest, according to the press release, is “families first.”

The group states that it is mobilizing on Saturday in response to what they believe is the “administration’s cruel choice to trade our health, safety, and basic needs for billionaire tax giveaways.” Donations of non-perishable food items will be donated to the local food bank.

The group’s press release was also critical of Oregon’s lone conservative congressman, Cliff Bentz, who voted for the tax and spending bill this month. Bentz’s district includes Southern and Eastern Oregon, including Jackson County.

For more information, call 541-601-8120.

Email Ashland.news associate editor Steve Mitchell at stevem@ashland.news.