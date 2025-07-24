Jail log: Thursday, July 24 Published 9:47 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Arrests

Assault, disorderly conduct — John Frank Harsen, 50, no known address. Medford police arrested Harsen Wednesday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Harsen was lodged in jail on $250,000 bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Louis Benino Padilla, 46, of the 12200 block of Modoc Road, White City. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Padilla Wednesday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Padilla was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Robbery, theft — Kristen Suzanne Skalin, 42, of the 2300 block of Ashland Street, Ashland. Ashland police arrested Skalin Wednesday on charges of third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Skalin was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Angela Christine Vido, 50, of the 2300 block of Ashland Street, Ashland. Medford police arrested Vido Wednesday on charges of interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, harassment and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Vido was lodged in jail without bail.