Medford Mustangs gallop into state tourney eyeing 19th title

American Legion AAA Area 4 champions pin hopes on pitching depth, potent offense in Portland

When it comes to tournaments, the Medford Mustangs have a tremendous track record already this summer.

Medford has advanced to the championship game in every tournament it has competed in, winning all but one — and that was a one-run, extra-inning affair on the opponent’s home field.

Winners of every league series they’ve taken part of, losers in consecutive games only once this summer, an .860 winning percentage thanks to a 37-6 overall record.

There’s a lot to like about the Mustangs’ chances as they vie for their first American Legion AAA state championship since 2022 and 19th overall when state tournament play begins Saturday at Joe Etzel Field on the University of Portland campus.

“We’ll head up there and hopefully we get the effort that everyone expects that I think we’re going to put out,” said second-year Mustangs manager John King. “If we go up and compete, then whatever happens, happens. If they play the game the right way, good things will happen to them.”

Medford has stumbled a bit coming down the stretch — suffering half of its losses this season in the final six days of the regular season — but the proof is in the pudding over what the Mustangs can do when they put their minds to it.

“It’s a grind, I understand that,” King said of a little hiccup in Medford’s typical play after Monday’s doubleheader split with Central Oregon. “We played 10 games in seven days — counting having our kids out at our alumni game all day. We’ll get a couple days off to rest and reset our minds, and we should be fine.”

The Area 4 champion Mustangs open the double-elimination state tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday against the Stayton Canyon Crushers (20-21), who finished runner-up to the Corvallis Marketmen (21-15) in Area 3 play.

The tournament runs through Wednesday, with Saturday’s other first-round matchups involving the Area 2 champion Portland Hillsdale Merchants (27-7) and Area 4 runner-up Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s (21-17); Corvallis and the Area 2 runner-up Hillsboro Wet Sox (24-11); and the tournament host Portland Barbers (35-3) against the Eugene Challengers (44-9), who won Wednesday’s play-in game of the Dallas Dirtbags.

Area 4 has produced nine of the last 10 state champions, including six straight by the Mustangs from 2014-2019 and another in 2022.

Eugene is the reigning state champion after coming up short to the Portland Barbers in 2023.

For Medford to get the job done at the state tournament, King suggested that a lot will depend on the Mustangs’ pitching staff regaining the form that got the team off to such a stellar start in the first six weeks of the season.

“Everything starts with what happens on the mound,” he said “If we’re not throwing strikes, we’ll be able to hang around a little bit because we are still pretty good defensively and we will make that pitch when we have to, but the problem here lately is that we keep putting ourselves in that position where we have to make that great changeup or a two-seam that runs in to get the groundball to turn the double play and get out of an inning instead of playing a clean inning and not walking somebody and stuff like that.”

“If we’re good on the mound, typically then we’re good defensively and then we swing the bat,” added King. “Everything just carries off what our pitchers do.”

Pitching has been a strength all season for Medford — resulting in a 2.47 team ERA — thanks to a wealth of options and big-game experience.

Dominic Daffron, Evan Rhoden and Freeman Rountree have logged the most innings, while Tristan Mallari and Macen Baker have each provided valuable starts and all have been complemented by the versatility of Jake Lewis, Grady Sickler, Keller Bloodworth and Sean McFall.

Rountree and Daffron have been efficient in setting the tone for the mound crew, with Rountree sporting a 7-0 record and 1.03 ERA and Daffron at 6-0 with a 1.86 ERA entering tournament play.

Rhoden (5-2, 2.88 ERA) earned Most Valuable Pitcher honors after helping Medford clinch an undefeated run through the Reno Fourth of July Classic, while Mallari (3-1, 4.25) and Baker (3-0, 1.36) have provided their own shining moments.

Sickler has produced a 4-0 record in spot appearances, while Lewis has served a number of roles but has been especially reliable in relief toward the back half of the season to develop a 4-0 record with two saves and a 2.37 ERA.

When it comes time to close the door, and Lewis isn’t on the mound, Bloodworth and McFall each have one save for a Medford team that has gone 4-for-4 in team save opportunities.

To complement the mound crew, the Mustangs will travel to Portland with a .372 team batting average and tough at-bats throughout the order.

Right fielder Jackson Rosenthal leads the regulars with a .446 batting average to go with 49 runs scored and 45 RBIs, while left fielder Cade Pettersen is batting .400 with 31 runs and 26 RBIs and catcher Brady Patterson is hitting .390 with 34 runs and 42 RBIs.

Mallari, who also plays first base, is batting .387 with 25 runs and 26 RBIs, while center fielder Easton Curtis provides a confident spark at the top of the order with a .366 batting average and team-high 57 runs and 26 stolen bases to go with 24 RBIs.

Bloodworth (.365, 33 runs, 40 RBIs) and McFall (.333, 39 runs, 37 RBIs) hold down the left side of the infield and have also been key producers, along with designated hitter Sickler (.336, 31 runs, 28 RBIs) and second baseman Keegan Painter (.301, 33 runs, 25 RBIs).

