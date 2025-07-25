Jail log: Friday, July 25

Arrests

Disorderly conduct, theft — Brian George Davis, 57, of the 5500 block of South Pacific Highway, Phoenix. Medford police arrested Davis Thursday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Davis was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Fugitive, drugs — Michael Wayne Fitchett, 37, of the 10 block of Oak Heights Road, Eagle Point. Eagle Point police arrested Dixon Wednesday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California as well as a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Fitchett was lodged in jail without bail.

Drugs — Austin Francis Giddings, 36, of the 1900 block of Orinda Circle, Medford. Medford police arrested Giddings Thursday on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful manufacture of cocaine and unlawful delivery of cocaine. Giddings was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive — Alexandria Sage Bella Donna Millwood, 20, of the 2100 block of Marie Drive, Grants Pass. Rogue River police arrested Willwood Wednesday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Millwood was lodged in jail and transported to California.

Attempted sodomy, criminal trespass — Burton Scott Moreno, 39, of the 700 block of East Main Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Moreno Thursday on charges of first-degree attempted sodomy, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Moreno was lodged in jail without bail.