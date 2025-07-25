Kairos celebrates $3.2M renovation, expansion in Medford with grand re-opening

Kairos Northwest, an Oregon-based nonprofit mental health provider, is preparing to cut the red ribbon on the grand re-opening of its outpatient mental health facility in Medford.

The renovation and expansion is worth $3.2 million and will update the facility — located at 10 Crater Lake Ave. — to enhance experiences for clients and staff.

“This renovation and expansion are more than just bricks and mortar — it’s a visible commitment to excellence,” said Jeremy Harle, executive director of Kairos Northwest. “We’re investing in the future of our community, expanding our impact and positioning Kairos as a leader in the mental health services field.”

The grand re-opening is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 31, with the ribbon-cutting slotted for 12:30 p.m.

Activities at the event will include guided tours of the remodeled facility, refreshments, a preview of Kairos’ upcoming Tiny Home Pilot Project and a painted rock affirmation activity letting visitors paint rocks with positive messages or reflections as symbols of hope and remembrance.

The Chamber of Medford & Jackson County will be in attendance to celebrate the event with the official ribbon cutting.

Kairos provides outpatient mental health support to youth enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan and offers services such as individual and family therapy, skills coaching, psychiatric services, interval crisis respite for ages 4 to 17, family support services and more.

“Providing quality care is just part of what is important to Kairos,” said Jennifer Gustafson, board president of Kairos. “We recognize that spaces need to be inviting, welcoming and trauma informed. An environment impacts individuals obtaining services and the staff providing the care, making this project a priority.”

To learn more about the nonprofit, call 541-772-0127, email jacksonservices@kairosnw.org or visit the website at kairosnw.org.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.