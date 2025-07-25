LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Instead of deporting workers, legalize them

Yes, we have an immigration problem. Good, hard-working people who hold jobs, pay taxes, raise children and obey the laws are being rounded up and detained because they do not have citizenship papers.

Why do they not? Because they can’t get on a path to citizenship no matter how long they have been here. This is the immigration problem that we have and we must solve this problem by passing legislation that allows people who have been here for more than five years, who have no criminal record, who are employed and paying taxes, to become citizens.

We don’t need to deport these people, we need to legalize them as soon as possible. We have an aging population and a low birth rate. We need reliable people to keep this country free and prosperous.

There is absolutely no reason to deport workers who have already demonstrated their value to this country.

New people who want to come here can be detained and vetted and judged accordingly, but it is nonsensical to strip this country of people who just a few years ago were labeled “essential workers.”

Stop the madness!

Mary Ellen Gordian/ Talent / Elders for a Kind Government