Pacific Retirement Services appoints Gradillas as new CEO

Pacific Retirement Services, a leading provider of senior living communities, has announced the appointment of Dennis R. Gradillas as its new chief executive officer, effective the first week of August.

“Dennis brings over 30 years of leadership experience in senior living and hospitality operations. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Revenue at HumanGood, Dennis was responsible for revenue growth, sales, occupancy, and strategic alignment for 23 communities across eight states,” a news release said. “He spearheaded initiatives that set new standards for senior care excellence, including developing partnerships with leading organizations such as the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Parkinson’s Foundation to create impactful programs for older adults.”

Gradillas, previously vice president of operations at HumanGood, led multi-state teams and implemented strategic planning processes while overseeing residential living, assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing services, the release said. Earlier, as its executive director, he guided Las Ventanas in Las Vegas to recognition for its exceptional service and innovative programs, PRS officials said.

“Dennis is a dynamic and transparent leader who truly understands the importance of mission-driven service,” said Larry Boeck, chairman of the PRS Board of Directors. “His deep industry knowledge, strategic mindset, and commitment to resident and employee engagement make him the ideal person to lead PRS into its next chapter.

“We’re looking forward to the energy, vision and enthusiasm Dennis will bring to PRS while nurturing the strong culture that makes our communities a great place to live — and PRS a great place to work.”