Rogues send Medford fans home happy, clinch final home series

Medford Rogues designated hitter Troy Osborne supplied a two-run single in the first inning to become one of four players to drive in a pair of runs Thursday against the West Coast Kings. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)

Rogues win first series in last five attempts after four players plate two runs apiece against West Coast Kings

With four players driving in two runs apiece and two others combining to allow two earned runs overall, the Medford Rogues earned a series victory for the first time in their last five attempts Thursday night.

Medford wrapped up its three-game final homestand against the West Coast Kings with a 10-6 triumph, allowing the Rogues to take the rubber match of the Pacific Empire League series at Harry & David Field.

Medford had previously earned a 7-2 win in Tuesday’s opener, but fell short Wednesday with a 10-5 setback.

Thursday’s clinching effort allowed the Rogues to win their first series since a three-game sweep of the Fresno A’s from July 4-6.

Medford (29-21, 7-14 PEL) will wrap up the collegiate wood-bat summer baseball season with a three-game road series beginning Friday against the Humboldt Crabs.

The Rogues gave their fans plenty to cheer about in their home goodbye Thursday night against the Kings (15-20, 7-16 PEL).

A three-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning allowed Medford to take an early 3-1 lead, although the Kings were able to answer with three more of their own runs in the top of the fourth.

Medford broke the tie for good in the third inning, then outscored the Kings 5-2 over the final four innings to close out the victory.

C.J. Ricaurte ran his summer record to 3-1 after striking out seven and allowing seven hits in a six-inning start for the Rogues. He walked one batter, and all four of the runs against him were unearned.

Picking up where Ricaurte dropped off, Caden Casagrande had six strikeouts and allowed four hits, two runs and two walks to cover the final three innings as Medford held off a rally bid by the West Coast Kings.

Troy Osborne highlighted the first-inning surge by the Rogues with a two-run single, while Travis Finney went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Isaac Hill was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Christopher Ortiz drove in a pair of runs.

Trevor Smith also got the offense going from the leadoff spot with a 2-for-5 outing that included two runs scored, while Ryan Severns was 2-for-4 with one run scored.

