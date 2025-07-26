Medford Mustangs enjoy fast start to open Legion AAA state tourney

Medford builds 10-0 lead through three innings to ease past Stayton on Day 1 in Portland

First games in a state tournament are always an iffy prospect due to the added nervous energy, so the Medford Mustangs’ start to Saturday’s opener was a breath of fresh air at Joe Etzel Field in Portland.

Medford built a 10-0 lead through three innings over the Stayton Canyon Crushers and eased its way to a 10-3 triumph in the first round of the American Legion AAA state tournament on the University of Portland campus.

“It’s always nice, obviously, to get that win in the first game,” said Mustangs manager John King. “Those first games are always a little bit tricky because they’re kind of emotional and a lot of energy and stuff like that because of what you’re playing for.”

Leadoff hitter Easton Curtis set the tone in the bottom of the first inning with a triple, and then the Mustangs took off from there. Curtis scored on an error, Keller Bloodworth came home on a double by Sean McFall and Tristan Mallari followed with an RBI single to shoot Medford out to a 3-0 advantage.

The Mustangs (38-6) added another run in the second inning when Curtis walked and scored on a double by Jackson Rosenthal, then broke the game open in the third inning with a six-run surge that was highlighted by a three-run double by Rosenthal.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of swinging the bats,” said King. “It’s just going to get tougher each day but, like I told the kids afterwards today, we know that we’re playing until Monday, so let’s win tomorrow and then we’re playing until Tuesday. Then let’s win the next day and we’re playing until Wednesday. That’s kind of the mentally that we’re going to take, that each day that we win we get to be together still as a team.”

Medford will next face the Portland Hillsdale Merchants at 4 p.m. Sunday in the double-elimination tournament. The Merchants (28-7) scored a 4-2 win over Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s to kick off the state tourney Saturday.

In other tournament results, the Corvallis Marketmen edged the Hillsboro Wet Sox 2-1 in nine innings, and the tournament host Portland Barbers beat the Eugene Challengers, 3-1.

Mustangs starting pitcher Freeman Rountree was on the mark early, allowing only four hits and one run through four innings before exiting as planned. Rountree struck out two and walked one.

“He was good,” King said of Rountree, who improved his record to 8-0. “He looked like he had good (velocity) and his breaking ball was sharp, too. It was just good to see him get on the mound and gain confidence in his stuff. Hopefully he stays that way and does what he’s done all year.”

A 10-1 lead allowed the Mustangs to get some opening-day action for Dominic Daffron, who pitched one scoreless inning, and Grady Sickler, who gave up two hits and two unearned runs in the top of the seventh to close out the contest against Stayton (20-22).

Rosenthal finished 2-for-4 with one run and four RBIs, while Mallari and Keegan Painter each had two hits with one run and one RBI for a Medford lineup that saw seven of its nine starters record at least one hit.

Bloodworth and McFall each supplied RBI doubles, while Curtis scored three times.

