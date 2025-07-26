PHOTO FOCUS: Meadowlark Comic Con continues Sunday at Rogue X

The seventh annual Meadowlark Comic Con returned to Rogue X for the second year on Saturday and continues Sunday.

The event came back with a bang as distinguished special guests headed to Medford and cosplayers showcased their outfits.

Recognizable guests this year were scheduled to include Mikaela Hoover of the recent blockbuster “Superman” movie and future role as the voice of Tony Tony Chopper in the live-action “One Piece,” as well as “Squid Game” actor Tom Choi who’s also known for roles in “Teen Wolf” and fighting video game “Mortal Kombat X.”

Meadowlark Comic Con wrapped up at 5 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Rogue X, located at 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford.

Tickets for Sunday are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult, and group pricing is also available.

For more details, including a full list of guests, cosplay contest rules, schedules and vendors attending the Meadowlark Comic Con, visit meadowlarkcomiccon.com.