PHOTO FOCUS: Meadowlark Comic Con continues Sunday at Rogue X
Published 7:20 pm Saturday, July 26, 2025
By ANDY ATKINSON photos / for the Rogue Valley Times
The seventh annual Meadowlark Comic Con returned to Rogue X for the second year on Saturday and continues Sunday.
The event came back with a bang as distinguished special guests headed to Medford and cosplayers showcased their outfits.
-
-
Light sabers available at the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Ken Nash shows off his creations at the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Brad Eastburn works on a drawing at the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
The Meadowlark Comic Con opened Saturday morning at Rogue X in Medford and continues Sunday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Trinity Gorum, right, dressed as Vox, and Amy Gorum of Klamath Falls walk through the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
On The Fly Comics displayed its wares at the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. The vent continues Sunday.(Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Jale Ralph of Medford selects comics at the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Massive original art work was on display at the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Robert Martin of Medford dressed as Superman walks through the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Three-year-old Amelia Crodell leads her family through the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
-
-
Chris Hansen checks out a video game-type weapon during the Meadowlark Comic Con Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Recognizable guests this year were scheduled to include Mikaela Hoover of the recent blockbuster “Superman” movie and future role as the voice of Tony Tony Chopper in the live-action “One Piece,” as well as “Squid Game” actor Tom Choi who’s also known for roles in “Teen Wolf” and fighting video game “Mortal Kombat X.”
Meadowlark Comic Con wrapped up at 5 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Rogue X, located at 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford.
Tickets for Sunday are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult, and group pricing is also available.
For more details, including a full list of guests, cosplay contest rules, schedules and vendors attending the Meadowlark Comic Con, visit meadowlarkcomiccon.com.