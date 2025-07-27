2-out rally by Hillsdale in 6th trips up Medford Mustangs at state

Kellen Willer went 2-for-2 for the Medford Mustangs in Sunday's American Legion AAA state tournament game against the Portland Hillsdale Merchants. (Kris Henry / Rogue Valley Times)

Medford center fielder Easton Curtis, center, drove home two runs in Sunday's loss to the Portland Hillsdale Merchants in Portland. (Kris Henry / Rogue Valley Times)

Medford Mustangs pitcher Evan Rhoden went the distance in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hillsdale Merchants on Day 2 of the American Legion AAA state tournament in Portland. (Kris Henry / Rogue Valley Times)

Mustangs face elimination contest Monday in Portland against Area 4 counterpart Eugene Challengers

Medford fell prey to a late scoring surge by the Portland Hillsdale Merchants on Day 2 of the American Legion AAA state tournament, dropping into the elimination bracket with a 6-4 loss Sunday at Joe Etzel Field in Portland.

The Mustangs and Merchants were tied 3-all when Hillsdale mounted a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three times before starting pitcher Evan Rhoden could record the third and final out of the frame.

Medford set the stage for an eventual answer in the top of the seventh when Kellen Willer singled and Keegan Painter drew a walk, but a pair of flyball outs tempered the threat. Easton Curtis came through with an RBI single to draw the Mustangs closer, but that’s as far as it would get as Jackson Rosenthal pulled a grounder to first baseman Ramsey Prentice and he pitched the ball to covering pitcher Kaeden Cruse for the final out.

With the loss, the Mustangs (38-7) face an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday against a familiar foe in the Eugene Challengers, who finished third in Area 4 and remained in contention at state with Sunday’s 9-0 win over the Hillsboro Wet Sox.

Medford went 3-1 against the reigning state champion Challengers (45-10) during the regular season.

Hillsdale (29-7) scored single runs in each of the first three innings that were countered by a three-run second inning from the Mustangs, highlighted by a two-run single by Cade Pettersen and an RBI groundout by Curtis.

Willer went 2-for-2 to lead Medford’s seven-hit attack.

Rhoden struck out two with one walk in a complete-game outing in 90 pitches, allowing nine hits overall with two hit batters.

In Sunday’s other contests, the Stayton Canyon Crushers eliminated Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s with a 4-1 victory, while the Portland Barbers won 7-5 over the Corvallis Marketmen to remain undefeated in the championship bracket.

