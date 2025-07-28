Jail log: Monday, July 28

Arrests

Failure to appear — Andrew Cole Drane, 31, of the 700 block of Welch Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Drane Saturday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. Drane was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Fugitive — Ricky Legardy, 28, of the 800 block of South Mayo Avenue, Compton, California. Medford police arrested Legardy Friday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in Washington state. Legardy was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive, driving under the influence of intoxicants — Daniel Olmedosantiago, 31, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Olmedosantiago Saturday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California as well as charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and giving false information to a peace officer. Olmedosantiago was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender — James William Wood, 40, no known address. Medford police arrested Wood Friday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Wood was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Theft, computer crime — Joseph Dean Powell, 49, of the 400 block of Ardmore Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Powell Friday on charges of first-degree theft, computer crime and fraudulent use of a credit card. Powell was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to appear — Lucas John Wollenburg, 35, of the 500 block of Talent Avenue, Talent. Medford police arrested Wollenburg Thursday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, harassment, fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse, second-degree attempted theft and second-degree criminal mischief. Wollenburg was lodged in jail on $20,000 bail.

Drugs, assault on a peace officer — Clark Hardy Braun, 38, no known address. Ashland police arrested Braun Sunday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. Braun was lodged in jail without bail.