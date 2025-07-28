Puppeteers for Fears’ new sci-fi show blends comical with the cerebral

“Robopocalypse: The Musical,” a feature-length piece centering on artificial intelligence and finding the humor and moral dilemmas within the technology is the newest offering from Puppeteers for Fears. (Courtesy photo)

Performing original horror and science-fiction musicals with puppets and live music at venues across the nation, Puppeteers for Fears’ newest production, “Robopocalypse: The Musical,” is a feature-length piece centering on artificial intelligence and finding the humor and moral dilemmas within the novel technology.

The puppet-filled musical follows teenage hacker Jolie Daniels as robot appliances take over her home, with Jolie — and her creation made from spare parts from her parents’ garage — trying to stop the hordes of sentient appliances she accidentally created.

“That opens a fun performance and comedic opportunities, and anything can be a character,” said Josh Gross, writer and producer of the musical and artistic director for Puppeteers for Fears. “A lot of the characters are inanimate objects, and that’s not something you can do effectively in a typical theater.”

The production features a 1980s aesthetic, a full cast of puppets, 13 original songs, including an analog synthesizer-driven score and other multimedia elements.

Puppeteers for Fears has been touring since early July, performing “Robopocalypse” across 35 cities in the Western U.S. from Seattle to Las Vegas.

The organization, originally founded in Ashland, will be making two homecoming trips to the Rogue Valley.

“Robopocalypse: The Musical” will be heading to Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford for a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, and the performers will wrap up the summer tour with a final performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s New Place venue.

Tickets for the Medford show are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/4f7cwsz.

For the tickets to the Ashland show, which range in price from $15 to $25, visit https://bit.ly/3GQnxlz.

“Robopocalypse: The Musical” was first envisioned by Gross in 2018, but through rigorous revisions, expanding and fine-tuning the musical, the puppeteers were finally ready to perform it in 2025.

“AI went from this sort of science fiction to a thing everyone has in their pocket, but (the musical) centers around a family of a tech billionaire and the father and daughter having trouble relating to one another,” Gross said. “It’s a lot of fun stuff … she has to fight toasters.”

While the musical elicits many laughs, the content can get serious and deep, asking philosophical questions on sentience and other topics.

“There’s heavy stuff in this piece, what constitutes sentience, why one deserves to live and what it means to create life,” Gross said.

“Robopocalypse” was inspired by many of the sci-fi and cyberpunk movies of Gross’ childhood and adolescence such as the 1982 films “Bladerunner” and “Tron,” as well as video games and other media.

“This is our ninth season and we technically have our 10th anniversary of the first Halloween show (coming up), which will be this Halloween,” Gross said.

Puppeteers for Fears’ origin evolved from what was supposed to be a one-off show at Oberon’s in Ashland, to now offering numerous performances while on tours around the U.S. with shows like “Cthulhu: The Musical” and “The Cabaret at the End of the World.”

“We did that show at Oberon’s and never looked back,” Gross said.

Growing up in Ashland, Gross felt limited by the theater options in the city and a perceived lack of interest from the major theater companies for new and avant-garde art.

“I get a lot of flack for this; Ashland is not short on culture, but the culture is very narrow when trying things outside of that,” he said. “One of the things people said at our first early show was, ‘I didn’t realize you could do theater in a bar.” You can do whatever you want — which is part of why I feel frustrated by it being a gatekept thing.”

To learn more about Puppeteers for Fears, go to puppeteersforfears.com.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.