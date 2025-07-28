Rep. Marsh plans town hall, ice cream social in Talent on Sunday

State Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, will host a town hall and ice cream social event at the Talent Community Center this weekend in Talent.

Marsh will provide updates on the 2025 legislative session and share reports on housing solutions, wildfire mitigation, transportation funding, K-12 allocations, and other issues facing residents of House District 5 in southern Jackson County, her office said in a news release.

“There will be plenty of time for questions, and for enjoying a complementary treat,” Marsh said. “After a legislative session with mixed outcomes for Oregonians, I am eager to connect with constituents with a report on our achievements, and to address the work we still have before us.”

The event is open to the public and is scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Talent Community Center, located at 104 E. Main Street behind Talent City Hall.