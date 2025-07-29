Ashland turns up the volume, laughs with Storytown and Epic’s year-round shows

The Lucky Strokes, in performance above, will appear Aug. 18 with The Wreckless Strangers and Eddie Roberts at the Butler Bandshell in Ashland's Lithia Park as part of Epic Ashland's Summer Music Concert Series. (Courtesy photo)

Crowds have packed the grassy hillside at the Lithia Pak Butler Bandshell for Epic Ashland's Summer Music Concert Series. (Courtesy photo)

Ashland is about to get even more lively — and a whole lot funnier.

Two creative forces, Storytown Ashland and Epic Ashland, are teaming up to make the most of the city’s prime performance spaces, while spotlighting Ashland as a year-round destination for storytelling in all its forms.

Upcoming events include free summer concerts at the Lithia Park Butler Bandshell and the debut of the Ashland Sarcasm Festival in early December, featuring two nights of comedy at Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Angus Bowmer Theatre and a weekend packed with funny business at venues across town.

Packed for music

The Summer Sound Concert Series at the bandshell is drawing even bigger crowds than its first season last year. Opening night, June 16, featured Broken Compass Bluegrass and headliner Cas Haley. Hillstomp with Jessica Malone followed with a performance on July 21.

“The vibe was electric,” said Karolina Lavagnino, an Epic Ashland board member and volunteer. “Families with picnic baskets filled the grassy hillside, kids created spontaneous chalk art masterpieces, and seniors arrived by the busload.”

Storytown was on hand with a bike valet service, which it also will provide at subsequent concerts in the series.

Up next at the bandshell: The Wreckless Strangers with Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes on Aug. 18, and Les Greene & The Swazeys along with the Grammy-nominated Indian funk band The Rumble, fronted by Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., on Sept. 15.

All concerts are free and start at 6 p.m. Adding to the festivities will be a rotation of food trucks; wine booths hosted by Resistance Wine Company, Irvine & Roberts Vineyards, and Weisinger Family Winery; and a hands-on kids’ craft area hosted by Ashland Clayhouse.

Gratitude and surprise

Matthew Bernard, Epic board chair, expressed gratitude for support from the city of Ashland and the parks department.

“I had no idea what to expect,” he said. “I just crossed my fingers and hoped our efforts would bring people together. The first concert ended up being packed and the feedback was great.”

Financial support for the 2024 series was minimal. The founders of Epic donated funds and put in the elbow grease to make the summer concerts happen. Some corporate funding, private donations, and collaborators from Storytown filled in the gaps.

This summer, building on a successful track record, Epic was able to expand the number of concerts, garner additional community support, sign on more local sponsors, and add a beer garden.

Comedy takes the stage

The Ashland Sarcasm Festival will take place in early December, featuring two nights of comedy at OSF’s Bowmer Theatre on Dec. 5-6, along with a variety of comedic performances at multiple venues concentrated in and around the Ashland Plaza — and a few spots along Main Street.

There will be an admission charge for the Bowmer performances, with tickets likely sold through OSF’s ticketing system. If demand is high — and if performers’ schedules allow — a matinee might be added.

Epic Ashland is organizing the Bowmer Theatre performances, while Storytown Ashland is working to expand the festival into a three-day event at additional venues. So far, Skout, Brickroom, Oberon’s and Local 31 Pub have expressed interest in participating.

“We anticipate adding more venues in the coming months,” Bernard said. “And we’re narrowing down the lineup for the Bowmer as we speak. We hope to confirm the headliners in the next few weeks.”

With its season wrapping up in October, OSF was able to make the Bowmer Theatre available for the new event. It’s not the first time the organization has opened its stages to community partners during the offseason. In 2023, Oregon Cabaret Theatre presented a holiday run of “White Christmas” at the Thomas Theatre, while the Rogue Valley Symphony launched its annual holiday concerts at the Bowmer that same year.

Where stories live

Matt Hoffman is the creator and director of Storytown Ashland, an initiative with a mission to transform the city into a year-round destination for storytelling across genres, offering a calendar of events that blends arts, culture, outdoor experiences, and community engagement.

“Our events — like those at OSF — are designed to attract locals and visitors from across the region and beyond,” Hoffman said. “We want to turn Ashland into a city-wide venue capable of pulling off a multi-day festival of entertaining programming that signals more to come.”

Lavagnino is pleased to see other organizations taking a leaf out of the Epic/Storytown playbook.

“One of the most exciting outcomes of Epic’s pilot series is how it has inspired others to launch similar events,” she said. “The Ashland Folk Collective created its own concert series based on the Epic template, and the city of Phoenix launched its own summer music series this year in Blue Heron Park.”

For more information and to learn how to offer your support, visit storytownashland.com or epicashland.com.

Tagline: Freelance writer Jim Flint is a retired newspaper publisher and editor. Email him at jimflint.ashland@yahoo.com. This story first appeared at Ashland.News.