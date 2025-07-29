Jail log: Tuesday, July 29

Arrests

Burglary, theft — Mikenna Breyanne Copeland, 21, of the 100 block of South Holly Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Copeland Monday on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mistreatment. Copeland was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Sexual abuse, robbery — Anthony Donald Duffy, 46, of the 400 block of Berrydale Street, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Duffy Monday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree robbery and third-degree theft. Duffy was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive — Ted Browning Holbrook, 45, of the 4200 block of Table Rock Road, Central Point. Central Point police arrested Holbrook Monday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Holbrook was lodged in jail without bail.

Reckless driving, failure to report as a sex offender — Raymond Lloyd Young, 42, of the 1000 block of Beatty Street, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Young Monday on charges of failure to report as a sex offender, reckless driving, attempting to elude police by vehicle, reckless endangering, reckless endangerment of highway workers, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a parole violation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Young was lodged in jail on $15,000 bail.