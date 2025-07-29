Medford police seek public’s help after pair of weekend drive-by shootings
Published 10:31 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Medford police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected to have been used in a pair of nearly identical drive-by shootings in northeast Medford during the early morning hours of July 26 and 27.
A blurry image of the vehicle, which appears to be a blue Dodge pickup with chrome running boards and five-spoke chrome rims, was captured on a security camera.
The truck appears to pull up to a residence in the 3600 block of Carnelian Street, near Owen Drive, at 1:15 a.m. on both reported dates.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, and the resident of the home discovered evidence of shots being fired into the home, according to a statement by Medford police released Tuesday.
MPD detectives distributed flyers throughout the neighborhood surrounding the home on Monday asking neighbors to check security cameras to see if they captured additional footage of the suspect vehicle.
According to the flyer, which circulated on social media Monday evening, the truck reportedly fired a single shot, each night, into a bedroom window of the home.
The flyer also stated that the truck could have previously been seen in the neighborhood at other times, including during daytime hours.
Medford police said no injuries were reported during either incident.
Anyone with information about the pair or shootings or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Detective Ford at 541-840-1202.
Reach reporter Buffy Pollock at 458-488-2029 or buffy.pollock@rv-times.com. Follow her on Twitter @orwritergal.