Oregon Coast under tsunami watch after powerful Russia earthquake

A powerful earthquake in Russia sent tsunami waves surging toward Japan and parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, while Oregon and much of the West Coast was under a tsunami watch.The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 8.7 quake hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at 4:25 p.m. Pacific Time.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami watch for most of the West Coast, including California, Oregon and Washington, as well as Hawaii.

If tsunami waves reached Oregon, the first waves would arrive around 11:40 p.m., with waves forecast to be less than 2 feet above the tide. Tsunami waves could continue to hit the Oregon coast for 15 hours after they arrive.

The tsunami center cautioned that waves could be dangerous for many hours, and the first tsunami wave or surge might not be the highest.

Japan was bracing for a tsunami of up to 3 meters. The quake was about 160 miles away from Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost of the country’s four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.

Russia’s Tass news agency reported from the biggest city nearby, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, that many people ran out into the street without shoes or outerwear. Cabinets toppled inside homes, mirrors were broken, cars swayed in the street and balconies on buildings shook noticeably.