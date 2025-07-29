SOU football season tickets go on sale next week online

ASHLAND — Tickets to watch the 2025 Southern Oregon University football team go on sale next week at souraiders.com/tickets.

Last year’s season-ticket holders can renew their spots from 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 until 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 7. All season tickets (including those unclaimed by previous holders) and single-game tickets will be released at 9 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Tailgate season-pass renewals will go from 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 until 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 13. All remaining spots will go live starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online throughout the season. In-person single-game sales will incur a $2 surcharge.

The Raiders, who went 8-3 and finished at No. 24 in the final NAIA coaches’ poll of 2024, have five regular-season home dates this fall. They open on a Thursday night: 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 against Frontier Conference newcomer Simpson (Calif.).

The Frontier now comprises 14 teams and was split into two divisions after also adding Dakota State (S.D.), Dickinson State (N.D.), Mayville State (N.D.) and Valley City State (N.D.). The Raiders host a second non-divisional Frontier game Sept. 20 against Montana Tech, after which they’ll have three West Division games at Raider Stadium: Oct. 4 against Montana Western, Oct. 18 against Eastern Oregon, and Nov. 1 against Carroll (Mont.).

All questions related to ticket purchases can be directed via email to soutickets@sou.edu.